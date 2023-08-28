ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Night Spotlight: This week's top performers among Sooners' 2024 commits

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Apr 30, 2023
Many of you have clamored for a feature like this in the past, so I'm going to do my best to bring it to you every week. Here's a look at several of the highlight performances this week from Oklahoma's class of 2024 commits, starting with a couple of dominant performances from the Sooners' pair of quarterback pledges.


Three-star QB commit Brendan Zurbrugg tossed four touchdown passes and led Alliance (Ohio) High to a 45-28 victory over McKinley. The Aviators are now 2-0 on the young season behind Zurbrugg's arm and legs.


Four-star QB commit Michael Hawkins went 8-for-10 for 149 yards and a pair of touchdown passes in an abbreviated performance against Hillcrest. With his Emerson Mavericks up 42-0, Hawkins exited the game at halftime as Emerson High coasted to a 69-3 win.


Four-star RB commit Taylor Tatum racked up 149 yards and a score on the ground, and showed off his revered baseball arm by flinging a 31-yard touchdown pass off a trick play. However, Longview lost a tight 23-21 battle to McKinney.


Four-star WR commit Ivan Carreon was a one-man show for Odessa High on Friday. The towering West Texas wideout reeled in six passes for 206 yards against Lubbock Monterey, including a 48-yard touchdown catch and an 80-yard touchdown catch.


Three-star WR commit Dozie Ezukanma led the charge for Timber Creek in a 49-7 win over Arlington Lamar, reeling in a pair of touchdown catches to kick off his senior year.


The five-star DL dominated from start to finish in IMG Academy's 17-14 victory over St. Joseph's Prep, earning game MVP honors in a nationally televised contest. He provided consistent pressure from start to finish and logged eight total tackles, including a pair of sacks. However, the seminal moment of the night came at halftime, when the Del City (Okla.) native committed to Oklahoma over Miami and Michigan State.
 
