Friday Night Spotlight: The week's best performances from Oklahoma commits

The Sooners' top-ranked 2024 pledge intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown as IMG Academy rolled to a 34-14 victory over Ben Davis (Ind.) High.The four-star WR made several key plays, including a 17-yard touchdown reception, in the first half of Odessa's matchup with Keller. However, the game was suspended at halftime due to weather, depriving Carreon of a chance to showcase his athletic capabilities with the game on the line.Tatum's game was also cut short by the large storm cell that moved through Texas on Friday night, but before the stoppage, he rushed for two touchdowns and had helped Longview race out to a 28-7 lead.Like Carreon and Tatum, Ezukanma didn't get a chance to play four full quarters on Friday because of the weather. However, before the three-star wideout and his Timber Creek teammates had to call it a night, Ezukanma reeled in a 40-yard reception and later capped the drive with a touchdown catch.The Sooners' four-star quarterback commit sparked another prolific offensive performance for Frisco Emerson, as the Mavericks rolled to a 48-31 victory behind Hawkins' 284 total yards and four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing).He won't suit up in crimson until 2025, but Sperry is already turning heads across the Sooner State with his Friday night excellence. He led Carl Albert High past Muskogee, totaling four TD's along the way as the Titans stayed perfect with a 43-20 triumph.When all three of the Sooners' quarterback commits pop off on the same evening, you know Jeff Lebby is a pretty good evaluator of talent. Zurbrugg led Alliance (Ohio) High to a 48-14 win with a pair of touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.Though he'll suit up at safety for Oklahoma, Hardy did most of his damage on the offensive side Friday night. The blue-chip defensive back caught a touchdown pass and threw for a two-point conversion out of the Wildcat formation.Another week, another dominant performance from Bass, who will have a case for Oklahoma's Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Despite suffering a broken thumb midway through Heritage Hall's barn-burner with Clinton, Bass accounted for seven total touchdowns (5 passing, 2 rushing) and 474 total yards to lead the Chargers to a 50-43 win.Though he's not a commit (at least not yet), the last word belongs to Oklahoma's lone remaining target at safety. A week after logging 21 tackles and a pair of touchdown receptions, Boganowski led Junction City (Kan.) High to a road win over Dodge City with three total touchdowns, including a 70-yard run to paydirt.