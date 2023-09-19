Friday Night Spotlight: Recapping the best performances from OU commits this past week

Parker Thune
Apr 30, 2023
2,684
48,029
113
It was a pretty good week for the Sooners' group of quarterback commits, and Hawkins is once again the headliner after another strong performance for Frisco Emerson. The Mavericks are 4-0 behind Hawkins' sensational start to his senior year, and in the latest blowout win for Emerson, Hawkins threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 102 yards and a score on the ground. He didn't play in the fourth quarter as the Mavs cruised, 62-14.
Very quietly, Brendan Zurbrugg is having a banner senior year of his own up in Ohio. The Alliance High star couldn't quite lift his team to victory last Friday, but it wasn't for lack of effort. The Aviators lost a 48-46 heartbreaker despite 332 passing yards and five touchdowns from Zurbrugg, who also rushed for an additional 116 yards and a TD. This late-summer eval from Jeff Lebby and the Oklahoma staff just looks better and better by the week; the Sooners may have found themselves a true hidden gem in Zurbrugg.
He won't play quarterback at Oklahoma (at least not primarily), but Andy Bass continues to terrorize defenses across the Sooner State as the trigger man in a high-octane Heritage Hall offense. He slung three touchdown passes and added a fourth score with his legs before taking a seat early in the third quarter, and the Chargers steamrolled John Marshall by a final score of 55-6.
Why tell you when I could show you? Have a look at Ragins' 90-yard touchdown catch this past Friday night.
Ditto for the other Zion. A 95-yard kick return touchdown highlighted his performance in a hard-luck 43-36 loss.
The Sooners' top-ranked offensive commit hasn't had to do too much this fall, as Longview has won three of its four games in lopsided fashion. However, he's made an impact in every single one of those games before exiting early, and this past Friday, he managed a pair of rushing touchdowns before hitting the pine as the Lobos thrashed Lufkin 42-0.
The Sooners' bowling-ball running back commit found paydirt three times on the ground as Carl Albert rolled to another dominant win. Not to be overlooked is 2025 QB commit Kevin Sperry, who himself delivered three touchdown passes for the Titans in the 56-14 romp over Elk City.
You probably already saw what Wyatt Gilmore did to make this list. In case you didn't... roll the tape.