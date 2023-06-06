Flipping my FC for a top target (Tue 9:55am)

Parker Thune
Campus Legend
Gold Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 2,539
-
- 46,108
-
- 113
I’m switching my prediction to Clemson for Bryant Wesco. I’ll be the first to admit that I read the tea leaves WAY wrong coming out of his weekend official to Clemson. I didn’t buy the hype at first, but this has taken a drastic turn overnight and I’m told a commitment today is possible.
Speaking to a source in Texas this morning, I was told, “This doesn’t track at all with the way this recruitment has gone for months now.”
The underlying surprise there is a common sentiment right now among the folks with an iron in this fire. Folks around Wesco are trying to slow things down here, but the word is that he's pretty sold on Clemson.
Most every source I’d talked to expected Wesco to stay local, and as recently as Sunday afternoon, I’d spoken with TCU sources that expressed a ton of confidence that they could sway Wesco away from OU. And yet here comes Clemson, apparently on the verge of getting a five-star wideout to shut things down after two official visits.
I’m surprised. Everybody’s surprised. Chalk this one up as the first non-NIL shocker of the cycle. But somehow, Dabo Swinney and his staff worked some real magic over the weekend.
At this point, I’m told OU may ramp up pursuit of Gekyle Baker in addition to pressing for Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins. No sugarcoating it, though: this would be a hard outcome to swallow when OU had been perceived as the leader since even before Emmett Jones arrived on campus.
Speaking to a source in Texas this morning, I was told, “This doesn’t track at all with the way this recruitment has gone for months now.”
The underlying surprise there is a common sentiment right now among the folks with an iron in this fire. Folks around Wesco are trying to slow things down here, but the word is that he's pretty sold on Clemson.
Most every source I’d talked to expected Wesco to stay local, and as recently as Sunday afternoon, I’d spoken with TCU sources that expressed a ton of confidence that they could sway Wesco away from OU. And yet here comes Clemson, apparently on the verge of getting a five-star wideout to shut things down after two official visits.
I’m surprised. Everybody’s surprised. Chalk this one up as the first non-NIL shocker of the cycle. But somehow, Dabo Swinney and his staff worked some real magic over the weekend.
At this point, I’m told OU may ramp up pursuit of Gekyle Baker in addition to pressing for Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins. No sugarcoating it, though: this would be a hard outcome to swallow when OU had been perceived as the leader since even before Emmett Jones arrived on campus.