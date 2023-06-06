ADVERTISEMENT

Flipping my FC for a top target (Tue 9:55am)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,539
46,108
113
I’m switching my prediction to Clemson for Bryant Wesco. I’ll be the first to admit that I read the tea leaves WAY wrong coming out of his weekend official to Clemson. I didn’t buy the hype at first, but this has taken a drastic turn overnight and I’m told a commitment today is possible.

Speaking to a source in Texas this morning, I was told, “This doesn’t track at all with the way this recruitment has gone for months now.”

The underlying surprise there is a common sentiment right now among the folks with an iron in this fire. Folks around Wesco are trying to slow things down here, but the word is that he's pretty sold on Clemson.

Most every source I’d talked to expected Wesco to stay local, and as recently as Sunday afternoon, I’d spoken with TCU sources that expressed a ton of confidence that they could sway Wesco away from OU. And yet here comes Clemson, apparently on the verge of getting a five-star wideout to shut things down after two official visits.

I’m surprised. Everybody’s surprised. Chalk this one up as the first non-NIL shocker of the cycle. But somehow, Dabo Swinney and his staff worked some real magic over the weekend.

At this point, I’m told OU may ramp up pursuit of Gekyle Baker in addition to pressing for Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins. No sugarcoating it, though: this would be a hard outcome to swallow when OU had been perceived as the leader since even before Emmett Jones arrived on campus.

 
  • Like
  • Haha
  • Sad
Reactions: DavidHusnian, leswilson79, boomersooner303 and 44 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Parker Thune

Four-star DL update (Tue 1:00pm)

Replies
38
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
bran1028
bran1028
Parker Thune
  • Sticky

DaSaahn Brame note (Mon 11:55am)

Replies
29
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
stevorolo
stevorolo
Parker Thune

4-Piece Nuggets: Camp-season notes on several targets for the Oklahoma staff

Replies
4
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Army_Redleg
Army_Redleg
Parker Thune

On Jermayne Lole (Tue 8:30pm)

Replies
35
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Chiefgelanta
Chiefgelanta
Brandon Drumm
  • Sticky

DrummBeat: Note on 2025 DT target Floyd Boucard | Has USC gained the lead? | We have latest with OV set to Norman this weekend

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
RecruitingAnalyst_National
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today