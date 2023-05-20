DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting round-up | OKPreps DL notes | Danny Okoye post-visit update | LB recruiting | Dominick McKinley & MORE

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
- 4,413
- 45,296
- 113
*** Okay, so I am burying the lede if I don't talk about four-star DL Xadavien Sims upfront, right? I know you all have asked over and over why we haven't switched our Future Cast picks. I have held off explaining because I wanted to do some more digging on things leading up to the 3:45 pm decision on Saturday. So...
1. I don't like switching my Future Casts, or even my CB's at the old mothership, just a day or two prior when it involves the Sooners. Anyone that has followed me at our former place of employment knows that's my normal standard operating procedure on picks. I value longevity on being correct over just flipping last minute.
Also, I want to add that if that's how some do it, that is fine by me. Recruiting is very fluid and things do change quickly and a lot when dealing with 15 to 18-year-old kids, so I don't judge anyone flipping last minute. However, longevity is more important to me in how I do things, and allows your picks to hold more weight in the long term. I may miss on some but if I make a pick, I want you all to know why, and that there is good reasoning behind it. Not just making picks off the ebbs and flows with the masses.
I hope that makes sense.
2. We've heard the Oregon smoke, and that very well could be how this plays out, but we are going to stick with our guns here. If we're wrong, we will own it, and we fully expect the roasting we take from you all to be very deserving. It's part of this profession. We miss some. But our site had Danny Okoye and OU a thing before anyone. We hinted at Laine Jenkins commitment a week or prior and had all the details on how that went about and why he is no longer consider a commit by OU, etc. But we also miss some and know that when we do the backlash is well-deserved because you all come to us for insider info and to be in the know. When we miss we fail at that aren't giving you what you paid for, so if things do go toward Oregon, we will take the well-deserved heat.
Having said that, we could put a Oregon pick in off what I have heard and what Parker has heard over the last 72 hours or so. At this point, I feel it would be us following the masses and wouldn't be a good look. That's just our take on it. On the other hand, even as of 11 pm late Thursday night, I was told that the four-star was giving the Sooners every reason to believe they would be the pick on Saturday. And did so again late Friday evening.
Add that Todd Bates was at C4 on Friday for a good while, and you see that OU is still doing all they can to make sure they are the pick on Saturday.
Though we consider it a toss-up and know the Oregon buzz is very, very real. As I noted above.
3. Sims has been pretty clandestine about this whole announcement and there sure seems to be a few smoke screens going up here and there to try and throw everyone off. I will even admit that it's working if the pick truly is Oklahoma.
4. It's going to be super awkward with all the Sooners-centric media that was invited to the C4 Pro Day, if Sims does do what most tend to think he will do and that is commit to Oregon. To have everyone that covers OU there and choose another program does strike me as something. Maybe I am reading too much into that?
5. On top of the conversations had with Bates, while at C4 today, Sean Cooper, Sims mother, LaTasha, and Sims himself have had several conversations with Sooners DL and associate head coach Todd Bates. I am also told another conversation is set to take place -- and it should be more formal -- later on tonight between Bates and Sims.
Note: That conversation did take place with Sims and so did a conversation with Bates and Sims mother. So, OU tried to get a bit more in before tomorrow.
The source I spoke with said that things were once again portrayed as if OU was still in a good spot, so we will see. This recruitment has been very odd down the stretch, and you can see it going either way.
Heck, TCU being the leader at one point could make them the silent player in all of this, to be honest. Though, I haven't heard much about them other than knowing his mom prefers OU or TCU, but she is also supporting him wherever he decides. That includes Oregon.
6. We are aware of the official visits being posted. You all nailed the two sides of that, with it being him not taking them and using those two officials as more smoke in mirrors, or he isn't going to OU and is taking all of his officials. I have seen a lot of you all post those two options. Seems the only two that are the most logical, right?
7. As I noted in the original part of this post, I am just gonna ride this out. Again, we are very aware of how this looks and that things seem to be trending toward Oregon from a national and public perspective. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire. However, with positive things coming out of the Switzer Center, and it being so late, we are just going to take the L if that is how it plays out.
What we will do is tell you all EXACTLY what I was being told from all sides after the announcement -- good or bad for you all. I think that will clear some things up after all is said and done.
*** Sooners making a strong push for Tulsa (OK) NOAH EDGE Danny Okoye after his unofficial to OU Friday ***
OUinsider first reported the regained interest between Danny Okoye and the Sooners on Monday. Since then, I have been to Tulsa to watch Okoye practice and talk to him pre-visit (pinned note already), and he called after his trip to OU today as well. So, here is the latest after the visit:
Okoye was ecstatic about how things went and told OUinsider, "I am utterly speechless on how the visit went because I don't have the words to really explain how much I loved the it," Okoye said. "The coaches explained everything and left me with zero questions by the time I left (Friday afternoon). Maybe one or two schools have that done for me... Maybe."
The OKPreps four-star EDGE rusher says that he is going to return some time "soon," and added, "I'll be back for sure this fall for an official visit. I want to visit for a game day atmosphere for my official. (OU) wanted me to take an unofficial visit for the ChampU BBQ, but I have plans already that weekend, so I wouldn't be able to make it no matter what. The only visit I have for sure is Tennessee on June 23rd."
With Miguel Chavis and the OU staff really ramping things up with Okoye, the four-star says his relationship is growing quickly, adding, "He is so cool. Some coaches are hard to talk with, but Coach Chavis is full of energy and makes things fun. He just gives off chill vibes and doesn't pressure you about things."
Needless to say, things have changed a ton in this recruitment and the Sooners are making a big run when most, including myself, had written them off long ago with Okoye.
Added Note: Spoke with a source that was around Okoye during his time in Norman they told me that things look and feel like OU is in a very good spot "all things considered."
The source also said that OU is very aware that they are playing catch up, but they said that if things keep trending like they have over the last week or two, this recruitment could become one that OU fans look back on as a huge win for the Sooners. Finally, the source said, "There is so much left to be done here, but this has moved and jumped oceans compared to the beginning of May and pretty much the last several months."
Needless to say, Oklahoma feels lucky to have seen this trend in there direction so fast. Now, they just have to hold onto that momentum and keep it going.
*** Linebacker recruiting notes| Update on various targets at LB positions ***
*** Oklahoma and 2024 four-star LB Tyanthony Smith are still in constant communication. With Smith already booked for USC on the 16th of June, there was some question whether an official visit would ever take place. However, I spoke to a source Thursday afternoon that told me, "He has some family vacation the first week of June and has USC the same weekend as (OU) ChampU BBQ on the 16th," the source told OUinsider. "So, (OU) is open to the idea of Smith coming in to for an official visit the first weekend in June on the 2nd. If that happens, I think (OU) has a really good chance. USC and Texas are the main competition right now. A&M is a team that (OU) can't overlook, either."
As for the source feeling OU and USC are the top two, I actually asked Smith that about a month ago and he said, "Yep. You could say that." Now, I know there are others involved -- like Texas and Texas A&M -- so I wouldn't read too much into that just yet, but the Sooners and Coach Brent Venables are making Smith a priority at the LB position so we will monitor his situation a bit more closely moving forward.
Added Note: Did some more checking this evening and the last week of July is also a viable option that OU and Smith are discussing, according to a source with direct knowledge of that recruitment. We will update once we get confirmation on whether an official will take with OU or not.
*** I know I have thought 2024 three-star LB Jordan Lockhart was a priority for OU at LB for sometime, but what I learned yesterday was that he may be a bit more down the list of players they are pursuing right now. That shocked me when a connected source to LB recruiting passed that onto me yesterday. That same source also said, "That doesn't mean (OU isn't) serious about Lockhart, but he isn't a guy (OU) feels has the versatility to move to the outside and blitz off the edge or be as versatile as (OU) would like overall."
Still, Oklahoma is recruiting Lockhart so we will see if things move a bit more down the line as we get through some of June.
*** A player that OU is quietly in a good spot for is 2024 three-star LB Easton Baker.
I spoke with Baker a bit on Friday and the Utah Preps LB told me that he has an official set up to OU for June 16th. Obviously, by now you know that date is the Sooners' ChampU BBQ weekend.
Baker also tells me that Brent Venables and company seemed to feel he can be a viable WILL linebacker for the Sooners. I need to check with my sources on Baker, but him visiting for the ChampU BBQ tells me that he must be an important part of OU linebacker recruiting in 2024.
Lastly, OU is in a good spot here. Baker has a trip to Washington State lined up for June 9th, and he is also trying to set up an official with Notre Dame for the month of June. However, the feeling I got talking with the Sooners' LB target, was that Oklahoma is sitting in a pretty good spot as official season rolls into full gear.
Again, another player we have to watch as June moves along.
*** Finally, five-star LB Sammy Brown is a long shot but I wanted to throw this quote out here for you all: "(OU) essentially recruited against themselves for nearly a decade with Brown," the source said. "(Brent Venables) set the current Clemson staff up really well with how (BV) built such a strong relationship with Brown and his family over those years. Though, I still think (OU) holistic approach, and their willingness to not pressure him, and making Brown feel at home each time he has been to Norman, has allowed (OU) to be more than just a hat on the table with him."
Essentially, OU is starting to feel they have more than a puncher's chance here. We have been reporting that from the Brown's side for a bit now, but hear that from the Sooners' side is very interesting. That said, I will believe it when I see it and I caution you all to take that same approach when it comes to the five-star LB's recruitment. It's still Clemson and UGA out in front by a good bit heading into the official visits in June.
*** Five-star DL Dominick McKinley note: Could Sooners lead? ***
Lastly, this recruitment of 2024 five-star DL Dominick McKinley has been something to follow. Until recently, most felt this one would be moving in LSU's favor once they hired their new DL coach -- myself included. However, OU and Todd Bates have continued to be a problem for the in-state Tigers, along with Texas, Texas A&M and potentially Bama, who is battling LSU for that last potential visit.
Coach Todd Bates was in Lafayette not 24 hours ago and made a quick flight back, arriving back in OKC late-late on Thursday night, according to multiple sources. He obviously would wake up and head down to Durant and C4 on Friday, but Coach Bates presence in Lafayette has been noticeable, I am told. Sources down there are now taking the Sooners seriously as a contender and some even feel Oklahoma may lead, with Texas the other team that might have the best shot with him heading into official visit season this June.
If OU can pull two of the top interior guys and two of their top five edge guys, this would undoubtedly be the best DL class Oklahoma has pulled in for quite some time. That news makes June that much bigger of a deal, with OU seemingly set to host all but Danny Okoye in June for an official visit.
If Coach Bates and the Sooners can pull off McKinley, it might be one of the bigger and more shocking hauls in 2024. Right now, it's attainable and something we have been saying is right there for the last month or so. Will it last? Will Bama or LSU make a move? There is a long way to go, but OU is in a good spot up to this point.
Stay tuned.
