Recruiting DrummBeat: VISITOR LIST and visit news on big-time 2026 defenders for this weekend | Notes on a few other visitors of interest in 2026,2027 & 28

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
*** First, I can confirm that big-time 2026 IMG Acdamey and Rivals100 EDGE Jake Kreul will be visiting the Sooners this weekend.


This will be Kreul’s third visit to OU. Oklahima was his first big offer and he is very much interested in the Sooners.

Also, Kreul was a standout at the Rivals 5-star Challenge this past summer. His motor and elite competitive drive makes him one of the better edge rushers in the 2026 class.

Sooners DE coach Miguel Chavis has built a very strong relationship early on with Kreul. More after his visit to OU.


*** On a negative note, Oklahoma won't be hosting 2026 Rivals100 DT Tank Carrington. His dad told OUInsider that the visit just wasn't able to line up. Unsure if this will lead to a visit, potentially, down the line but we will stay watching.




Good news is that Tennessee game next week is LOADED with elite DL coming in and even 2026 Rivals100 (likely 5-star) DT Deuce Geralds is supposed to return for yet ANOTHER visit to OU. So I wouldn't get too down about Carrington not being able to visit.


*** Reminder: As we reported yesterday, 2025 five-star OL commit Michael Fasusi will be on hand Saturday.


*** Other 2025 commits on hand:

4-star DE CJ Nickson
4-star S Marcus Wimberly
4-star WR Gracen Harris
3-star LB Marcus James
PWO OL Sean Hutton
PWO LS Seth Freeman





*** A few other 2026 Sooners offers and targets that will be on hand in Norman for the game Saturday:

4-star ATH Jermaine Bishop Jr

As we reported last week and earlier this week, 2026 Owasso (TX) 4-star DT Tajh Overton will be in Norman this weekend.



2026 Jenks (OK) four-star RB Kaydin Jones

2026 three-star Hinsdale (IL) Hinsdale Central OL Eugene Riordan

2026 Spring (TX) Legacy three-star WR Michael Brown

2026 Bethany (OK) DB offer Evenson Malaska


2027:
Owasso DB Bryson Brown - OU OFFER

Waco (TX) University ATH Davontrae Kirkland - OU OFFER

Jenks (OK) Safety Semaj Stanford - OU OFFER
Semaj Stanford 2027 Safety

Semaj Stanford - 2027 Safety for Jenks (Jenks, OK) on Rivals.com
Jenks (OK) Safety Kailib Dillard - Expect him to be looked at strongly after this season and don't be shocked if an offer rolls out before next summer. Saw live last Friday and really impressed with frame and potential.
Kailib Dillard 2027 Safety

Kailib Dillard - 2027 Safety for Jenks (Jenks, OK) on Rivals.com
Washington (OK) TE Case Alexander - OU OFFER
Case Alexander 2027 Tight End

Case Alexander - 2027 Tight end for Washington (Washington, OK) on Rivals.com
2028

Spring (TX) Klien Oak RB Micah Rhodes - OU OFFER
Micah Rhodes 2028 Running Back

Micah Rhodes - 2028 Running back for Klein Oak (Spring, TX) on Rivals.com
*** We will let you all know if there are more players that we see on the sidelines on Saturday. Always more than what's on the list that show up.



















***
 
