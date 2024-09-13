Semaj Stanford 2027 Safety Semaj Stanford - 2027 Safety for Jenks (Jenks, OK) on Rivals.com

*** First, I can confirm that big-time 2026 IMG Acdamey and Rivals100 EDGEwill be visiting the Sooners this weekend.This will be Kreul’s third visit to OU. Oklahima was his first big offer and he is very much interested in the Sooners.Also, Kreul was a standout at the Rivals 5-star Challenge this past summer. His motor and elite competitive drive makes him one of the better edge rushers in the 2026 class.Sooners DE coach Miguel Chavis has built a very strong relationship early on with Kreul. More after his visit to OU.*** On a negative note, Oklahoma won't be hosting 2026 Rivals100 DT. His dad told OUInsider that the visit just wasn't able to line up. Unsure if this will lead to a visit, potentially, down the line but we will stay watching.Good news is that Tennessee game next week is LOADED with elite DL coming in and even 2026 Rivals100 (likely 5-star) DTis supposed to return for yet ANOTHER visit to OU. So I wouldn't get too down about Carrington not being able to visit.*** Reminder: As we reported yesterday,will be on hand Saturday.*** Other 2025 commits on hand:*** A few other 2026 Sooners offers and targets that will be on hand in Norman for the game Saturday:As we reported last week and earlier this week,will be in Norman this weekend.- Expect him to be looked at strongly after this season and don't be shocked if an offer rolls out before next summer. Saw live last Friday and really impressed with frame and potential.*** We will let you all know if there are more players that we see on the sidelines on Saturday. Always more than what's on the list that show up.***