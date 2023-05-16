DrummBeat: Update on JUCO DE COMMIT Laine Jenkins | Is there more to the story? We explain...

yes

Okay, so I see some of you have noticed the "@OU_Football Commit" in the profile of Butler CC DETwitter page. This was the late JUCO take I hinted at on here last week where I said, "."That was as much as I could say at time because sources weren't wanting Jenkins name paraded out there just yet.*** First, Jenkins and OU became a thing a few weeks ago whenwent up to Butler and witnessed the DE in person. The following week, Sooners DE coachwent out to see him on Wednesday (of last week). Chavis liked what he saw on the field, so now the hard part of taking Jenkins would be the numbers game that will ultimately come into play. We will dive into all of that and what makes Jenkins so good in the Sooners' staffs eyes in just a bit.*** At the same time OU was pressing for Jenkins, others like UGA and Illinois were programs recruiting the JUCO DE, I am told. UGA wanted him to play another semester of JUCO ball and take the math courses required to play for them and in the SEC, but sources say Jenkins was ready to get to the next level starting in June.During a similar timeframe, Jenkins put out a tweet saying he wouldn't be playing JUCO ball in the fall of 2023. Obviously, he was just saying that to anyone that wanted to offer him in the P5 ranks and not specifically toward OU at that time.*** After the visit to Butler CC by Chavis, Jenkins set up an official visit for this past weekend to Norman. The JUCO DE came down and really enjoyed his time with the OU staff and really liked the university. I am also told his mother came down from Illinois to visit the Sooners as well.*** Jenkins liked the visit so much that he committed to the Sooners, as his Twitter profile notes. However, Illinois is still a major player here, and I am told that NIL could play into it, according to multiple sources that know that recruitment.The good news for OU is that Jenkins himself is a very relationship-driven guy. He andhave really clicked and that is helping the Sooners with the JUCO DE offer. I also believe that OU will participate in some NIL here, because they think that highly of Jenkins. But, will OU go as far as some other schools, I doubt it. That's never been, nor will it ever be, how BV and his staff operate. They won't make NIL the main reason a kid chooses OU. It's always a culture, relationship and fit thing first and foremost with them. If it's all about NIL, generally, the Sooners will move on.But the hope is that OU and their relationships will pay off here and he sticks.*** As for the questions on if this is a scholarship take? I think when you see UGA involved you know that answer, but to make it clear I will sayJenkins is a scholarship guy.*** When it comes to who Jenkins is as a player, sources around OU feel Jenkins is very much in the same vein as former OU All-AmericanHis length and athleticism is what could make him a difference maker. Another source said, "He has a natural bend for a guy at his size and that is very rare at 6-5."I asked if he could come in and be a day one starter and a source said, "That's hard to do with how intricate BV's defense is, but a rotational guy and a guy that could be a star before they leaves OU, yeah, that is possible with his raw ability. He can play and you see why everyone is after him this late in the process."*** I hinted at the numbers game above, and I am not sure what OU can or will do to make it work. I know there has been some that have left the program for the portal the last month or two, but is that enough? If not, who isn't on the roster come August will be interesting. That is if Jenkins arrives in Norman as planned.*** To rehash: Jenkins is a Sooner. He committed this past weekend and OU is trying to hold off Illinois and other P5 programs that have been coming in late to push for the JUCO DE. I don't know how this will play out, but sources are hopeful things stick with OU. If Jenkins does stay a Sooner, he will be in Norman for summer workouts and the fall season.