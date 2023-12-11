DrummBeat: Update on Chris McClellan | Stay or go Woodi Washington version | OU and another FL transfer target (Sun 8:40pm)

*** Spoke to a few sources this week that are close to Florida transfer (former Owasso, OK) DL Chris McClellan’ situation, and a source in his camp late last night.



What I’ve been told is that Colorado was supposed to host McClellan this past weekend, but a few things needed ironed out in Gainesville, and McClellan was trying to finish up getting his belongings together, before he left the Sunshine State to take a few campus visits. Source said McClellan should be headed back to Tulsa on “Monday or Tuesday at the latest.”



Because of the hold up last weekend, I’m told the transfer DL is working on rescheduling the visit (could be this next weekend) to Colorado, while also working on visiting Mizzou, Arkansas and Oklahoma.



What does that mean for OU in the long run?



Well, I still get the sense OU feels good about things, and some continue to feel Todd Bates and OU are the team to beat. However, I’m also told McClellan wants to weigh his options( Hence the visits he’s working on setting up).



When it comes to what he’s looking for this time around, I’m told that McClellan is wanting to go to a place that he can get “developed for the NFL” and win while doing so. That last part may have some scratching their heads in terms of considering Arky and Go Buffs, but Mizzou was in their shoes after 2022 and made a huge jump due to portal success. Some say the same about the Sooners as well. So, that is what those two programs are selling the sought-after transfer DL. A chance to help them get on-track.



To add to what I’m told he’s looking for, there is, obviously, a NIL piece to his recruitment — as one would expect. It’s not at the forefront, or at least doesn’t seem to be, but it’s worth noting in today’s CFB landscape that NIL can always be what tips the scales and becomes the main focus, so I never want to go without stating that. Even if it’s stating the obvious.



Now, with Todd Bates and the Sooners being a strong presence in his first go-round out of high school (2022 cycle), I am told (at least as today) that McClellan will likely just take a day trip to Norman to see what he needs to see and talk about what he needs to talk about, a source in McClellan’s camp told OUinsider. The source also told OUinsider that there is a reason for that, and added, “He’s seen everything at OU already because he’s been there so many times during his high school recruiting and is friends with so many guys on the team,” the source said. “He just needs to see how he would fit into the scheme again and talk about the other details with OU. That means he wouldn’t need two or three days to do so. He’s not about trying on every uniform or doing the whole process again. This is about business to get to the next level and try and win a natty while he gets better and develops into what we all think he can be.”



As for his connections in Norman, I’m told he has been talking with five-star DL commit David Stone and cornerback Gentry Williams some. Those two are Sooners players that have a decently close relationship with McClellan, among several others.



My Take: I still feel OU gets this done and McClellan becomes a Sooner, but anytime the visits start to take place there is going to be a chance for things to turn sideways. Especially when NIL gets involved and programs start pitting their collectives vs one another.



That said, I expect the OU visit to be a midweek visit (as of now), but if that changes I will update you all as soon as I get something new.





*** The addition of SDSU transfer CB Dez Malone has some wondering on what will happen with Woodi Washington. From what I’m told, Washington will play in the Alamo Bowl, but the expectation is that he will move on to the NFL afterward.



The players are just getting their NFL draft grades back, so things could change there, but I haven’t been given any indication as of today that anything new has developed in regards to Woodi Washington’s decision.



Parker actually has more info on Washington than me, so I’m sure he will pass what he can along at some point over the next few weeks. Until then, this is what I have been told. Does that mean the collective won’t try and sway the Sooners cornerback? I think they obviously will, but there is also a sense that he can’t change his draft grade too much over the next year, so that part likely plays into his decision when he does come out and announce whether he is staying or going.







*** I know there hasn’t been any post or announcement from LB Danny Stutsman when it comes to his decision. Even so, I was told tonight he got some NFL Draft grades back, individually, from several NFL teams, that had him late second-round/third-round so far.



That doesn’t help in the pitch for him to return, but the same source that passed that along to me also said, “Nothing is 100% until it is, but it would surprise a lot of people if things change and Stutsman starts leaning towards a return (to OU).”





I am just passing along what I was told so you all take that bit of info for what it’s worth. Also, as of Saturday night, he has not practiced so there’s that as well.





*** Finally, I spoke with multiple sources on Saturday night that told me Sooners DL coach Todd Bates not only met with Florida transfer DL Chris McClellan and RB Trevor Etienne, but he also met with EDGE rusher Princely Umanmielen. Surprisingly, there are some that feel OU is right there in the mix for transfer EDGE rusher that had 39 tackles and seven sacks in the 2023 season.



A source last night that knows Umanmielen‘ recruitment told me, “It makes sense. He’s from Texas. If Chris [McClellan] chose OU, they could play together. Same with Trevor [Etienne]. Wouldn’t that be something,” the source said while laughing a bit.



Oklahoma hopes to get Umanmielen up to Norman for a visit this week, but I’m still working to confirm if that is going to take place. Still, OU is taking a look at Umanmielen and I know they have at least started to evaluate (as of Friday night) Tennessee transfer DE Tyler Baron.



Baron was close to committing to OU back in the 2020 cycle, but his dad was on staff with the Vols at that time. His father had worked for Tennessee in a support staff role for eight years dating back to 2021.



Im still working on digging up some info on the Sooners’ pursuit of Baron, but I did want to drop Baron’s name to you all as one I know OU has at least started to take a look at over the last few days.



*** More to come as we get it. Parker should have more transfer notes coming as well.