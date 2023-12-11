DrummBeat: Staff seeing transfers & 2025 recruiting targets | WR transfer targets | OL possibilities | MORE (Mon 2:25am)

*** Oklahoma's Co-OC/QB coach Seth Littrell will be by to see Purdue transfer WR target Deion Burks today. He will also be by to see UNT transfer WR Ja'Mori Maclin.



With Burks, it's down to OU and Texas, per a few sources and the Sooners are set to get a visit from him this weekend. Burks had 47 receptions, 629 yards and seven TD's in the 2023 season.



Oklahoma is also recruiting WR Ja'Mori Maclin out of the portal. Maclin has a long history with Seth Littrell and is the nephew of former Mizzou great, and NFL WR, Jeremy Maclin. The irony if Maclin was to choose Oklahoma is the fact Jeremy Maclin was once committed to OU out of high school. At least before flipping to Mizzou late in his process. As noted, the elder Maclin had a fantastic career at Mizzou and had nearly 7000 yards receiving in the NFL and 49 TD's throughout his career.



As for how the Sooners will attack that position? I am told that Oklahoma would like one WR out of portal, but it seems they are being picky and want to take someone they feel has a chance to instantly contribute and affect the WR room.



Maclin had 57 receptions, 1,004 yards and 11 TD's in the 2023 season.



*** Oklahoma staffer Seth Littrell will also be in Kansas City to stop by and see 2025 four-star WR Isaiah Mozee and a few others in that region before going to DFW to finish up his recruiting tour this week and heading back to Norman to coach a few bowl practices.



Much like Jeff Lebby, Mozee's father, Jamar Mozee, has a longstanding relationship with Sooners OC's Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley. Mozee and Littrell were actually teammates at OU in the early 2000's. That's why I don't see any drop-off there in recruiting the 2025 four-star and Rivals 100 WR.



I still get a sense that Mozee's recruitment will be done later this spring and a decision will be likely be made around that time. I also expect Mozee to be at the Sooners' JR Day in late January.



From what I have gathered, this remains an OU and Oregon battle, with Mizzou the other team that has creeped in there as of late, but it's hard to not see Mozee eventually a Sooner when it's all said and done.



Parker will have more on the 2025 four-star WR after the Sooners drop by on Monday.





*** Sooners safety coach Brandon Hall will be back in Arkansas later this week seeing 2025 four-star safety Omarion Robinson again. The Sooners safety coach will also be out to see 2025 four-star safety offer Matai Tagoa'i.



Oklahoma is in a good spot for both safety targets and have also positioned themselves well for 2025 five-star Jonah Williams and 2025 four-star Sael Reyes.



All four safety targets should be back in Norman for the Sooners' JR Day in late January.



*** Oklahoma will host UNT transfer OL Febechi Nwaiwu this weekend for an official visit. I really like where the Sooners stand there. The 2022 Freshman All-American was first offered by Seth Littrell before anyone else and there seems to be a strong relationship between the two. That said, Nwaiwu has started to see a lot of programs come after him in the portal over the last week or so. Even with that being the case, I think the Sooners will be very hard to beat for Nwaiwu. Again, his relationship with Littrell is deep and even in the world of NIL, I just don't get a sense that it's something to be overly concerned with when it comes to Nwaiwu and how he goes about his business.



If we hear otherwise, we will up date you all.



2022 Nwaiwu accolades: Second Team Freshman All-American (The Athletic) … Third Team Freshman All-American (CFN) … C-USA All-Freshman Team (Coaches) … Third Team All-CUSA (PFF, Phil Steele) … Played in 14 games with 12 starts … only games to not start were UTEP and Frisco Bowl … part of UNT Offense that finished No. 25 nationally in rushing (199.86 ypg) … offense was third in CUSA in scoring (33.8 ppg) and total offense (461.8 ypg) … helped three different running backs post 100-yard games during the season for a total of seven games … helped UNT set school record for rushing with 475 yards against LA Tech



(Per North Texas football website)



*** The other OL that I continue to hear the Sooners remain in good standing with is Michigan State transfer OG Geno VanDeMark.



VanDeMark will be in Norman, along with Febechi Nwaiwu, and Sooners OL commit Spencer Brown, this coming weekend. The MSU transfer OL has former teammates Spencer Brown and walk-on TE Hamp Fay committed to OU or already having been on the roster for a season in Norman. Those relationships are what have drawn VanDeMark to OU, along with Bill Bedenbaugh's track record.



With all of that in mind, if I was to place a wager on who would be in the Sooners' transfer portal OL class, I think I would lay down quite a bit on Brown, Nwaiwu and VanDeMark. Those three seem to be who the Sooners have started pushing hard for as of late, and Oklahoma has a decent chance to land that trio.



The other two that have caught the Sooners' eye are Arkansas transfer OL Devon Manuel (BB went by to see him last week in Fayetteville), and of course, Texas A&M transfer OL Chase Bisontis. The latter being the one that has been communicating with the Sooners, but also the most difficult to attain for a variety of reasons. Nonetheless, we will keep an eye on both transfers.



VanDeMark started final two games at MSU in 2022 as RS Freshman. Started nine games for the Spartans in 2023. Can play any of the interior positions, so if you have paid any attention to how BB likes versatile OL, you will recognize why OU is high on the Spartan transfer OL.







*** I will have more notes later on, but wanted these up before I crashed for a few hours.