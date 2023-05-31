DrummBeat: Sooners staffer seeing OKPreps star DL this morning? Latest?

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,449
-
- 45,505
-
- 113
I was supposed to be in Tulsa this morning, but a few things came up. However, I was informed this morning that Sooners DE coach Miguel Chavis will be out to watch 2024 four-star DE/EDGE Danny Okoye this morning.
Oklahoma is working to get Okoye back on campus for one more trip this June, before a ‘Party in the Palace’ unofficial potentially takes place. The Sooners and Okoye are working on that date in late July as another unofficial visit as well, with Okoye wanting to official to OU for an in season game, he says.
The Tulsa NOAH (home school) four-star DE has Texas tentatively scheduled on the 16th for a visit and also Tennessee in late June, so there are several programs that vying for Okoye’s services, along with the Sooners.
As for where things sit with OU and Okoye? Oklahoma and Coach Chavis are making a strong push for the OKPreps four-star DE. It’s not going to be easy, with multiple programs still very much in play, and his recruitment is also expected to drag out until late this fall, with Okoye looking to decide in middle or late November. At least those are Okoye’s plans as he laid them out to me recently.
Also, for those wondering if he will be a take then, the answer as of now is a definitive yes, with no sign of that changing anytime either.
We will have more on Okoye as the month moves along, and update you if a potential June 8th unofficial visit takes place to Norman.
Stay tuned.