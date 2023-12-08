DrummBeat: Sooners hosting transfer CB this weekend | QB commit takes official | Clemson transfer DB (Update Fri 1:15 pm)

UPDATE 1:15 PM



Anyway, as we reported yesterday, Sooners DL coach Todd Bates will be out to see Florida transfer DL Chris McClellan today. That is big because OU is really pushing for McClellan to come in help solidify a young, talented DL corp in 2024.



ALSO, I am told that while in Gainesville, the Sooners have made plans for Bates to meet with Florida transfer RB Trevor Etienne. There is buzz that OU has a chance here, but I am reserving any sort of talk in that direction until I get a bit more information.



That said, if the meeting happens as planned, I think the Sooners would at least have a chance and that is all you can ask for, to be honest.



Again, Sam Franklin from Tennessee-Martin and South Carolina RB Mario Anderson are the other RB names I have been told are high on the Sooners' board.







More inför as I get it. Stay tuned.

UPDATE FRI 12:50 PM



*** Just an update on an OL that you all have asked about and another to keep an eye on...



I spoke to a source last night and was told that the Sooners went by to see Arkansas transfer offensive tackle Devon Manuel this week. I don't know how hard OU will push here, but I did want to make sure you all were aware and that you should monitor that name, too.



*** As for Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis? Well, I am told the Sooners have, at the very least, been in contact with the star freshman OL leaving the Aggies. Where that goes is yet to be seen, but I do think the Sooners are going to do all they can to at least be a player for him, assuming that is possible.



We will continue to dig around and see if we can get information on Bisontis and the Sooners over the next few days and update you all if there is any significant movement.





*** Oklahoma will be hosting San Diego State transfer CB Dezjhon Malone this weekend. This one feels like it's trending in the Sooners' direction, but this weekend will, obviously, play a big part in that.



Malone will be by himself as far as transfer visitors go. However, next weekend it will be a LOADED visitor group of transfers colliding on Norman. We will have more on that as we get the exact list, so stay tuned for that.



*** Sooners three-star QB commit Brendan Zurbrugg will be taking his official visit this weekend, as well. He is locked in and one of the more underrated QB's in the 2024 class.



*** On Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba: I am told that he would likely play the cheetah position if he was to choose the Sooners, but that he could play a multitude of positions with his versatility.



Programs like Texas are also in play and the Horns have been viewed as the leader since his entrance into the transfer portal.