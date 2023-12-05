DrummBeat: Sooners doing in-homes this week | Recruiting on the road | Notes on top 2024 & 2025 targets/commits (Mon 9:20pm)

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,455
-
- 45,569
-
- 113
*** First, OU safety coach Brandon Hall was out in Centerville (OH) seeing Sooners’ commit Reggie Powers earlier this morning.
Oklahoma is solid there and the feeling is OU stole a really good one from Michigan State.
*** From there, I’m told the Sooners safety coach is heading to Houston/Galevston (TX) to see 2025 five-star S Jonah Williams.
Williams has a basketball game on Tuesday that OU will be in attendance, according to sources. As for where things stand, it seems to be OU and Ohio State that are out front with most feeling the Sooners having the edge early in the process. So much so that I can confirm that Williams intends on being back in Norman for the big JR Day in late January. We will release the date as things get much closer to the actual event.
One thing I will add to Williams’ recruitment is that I expect Texas A&M and Mike Elko to get heavily involved there. Elko just got the job, but I think it will be hard for him not to prioritize Williams with him being a 5-star so close to College Station, and Elko being such a defensive-minded head coach.
Still, OU and Ohio State seem to have the upper-hand as of today, with OU looking to be who most feel is favorite. But it’s way, way too early for you all to get over your skis about that just yet.
*** Sooners Co-OC/QB coach Seth Littrell and Co-OC/TE coach Joe Jon Finley are in California today. As we reported earlier, the expectation was that the OC duo would be by to see San Diego State transfer TE Mark Redman soon and that took place earlier this afternoon, I am told.
How that will play out is anyone's guess, though. I say that because the Sooners staff was also out seeing Arizona State transfer TE Jalin Conyers today. I am told that Sooners head coach Brent Venables was also out with the staff to meet the transfer TE.
How the TE position will play out is yet to be seen. Both are different in what they bring, with Redman more physical and Conyers super elite with the ball in his hands, but not quite the blocker, from what I have seen.
*** At OL (and I will have more tomorrow on guys I have talked with and OU is interested in), I am told that OU will be by to see North Texas transfer OL Febechi Nwaiwu on Thursday. It will be Seth Littrell and Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh meeting with the transfer OL, according to what I have been told.
*** At DT, Sooners DL coach Todd Bates is doing in-homes with five-star commit David Stone and four-star commit Jayden Jackson on Tuesday. He will also be by several schools in the Tampa and Central Florida area as well.
*** Will have more notes in the morning on some very interesting recruiting and transfer stuff. So stay tuned as Parker and I continue to work the phones to bring you all more info.
Oklahoma is solid there and the feeling is OU stole a really good one from Michigan State.
*** From there, I’m told the Sooners safety coach is heading to Houston/Galevston (TX) to see 2025 five-star S Jonah Williams.
Williams has a basketball game on Tuesday that OU will be in attendance, according to sources. As for where things stand, it seems to be OU and Ohio State that are out front with most feeling the Sooners having the edge early in the process. So much so that I can confirm that Williams intends on being back in Norman for the big JR Day in late January. We will release the date as things get much closer to the actual event.
One thing I will add to Williams’ recruitment is that I expect Texas A&M and Mike Elko to get heavily involved there. Elko just got the job, but I think it will be hard for him not to prioritize Williams with him being a 5-star so close to College Station, and Elko being such a defensive-minded head coach.
Still, OU and Ohio State seem to have the upper-hand as of today, with OU looking to be who most feel is favorite. But it’s way, way too early for you all to get over your skis about that just yet.
*** Sooners Co-OC/QB coach Seth Littrell and Co-OC/TE coach Joe Jon Finley are in California today. As we reported earlier, the expectation was that the OC duo would be by to see San Diego State transfer TE Mark Redman soon and that took place earlier this afternoon, I am told.
How that will play out is anyone's guess, though. I say that because the Sooners staff was also out seeing Arizona State transfer TE Jalin Conyers today. I am told that Sooners head coach Brent Venables was also out with the staff to meet the transfer TE.
How the TE position will play out is yet to be seen. Both are different in what they bring, with Redman more physical and Conyers super elite with the ball in his hands, but not quite the blocker, from what I have seen.
*** At OL (and I will have more tomorrow on guys I have talked with and OU is interested in), I am told that OU will be by to see North Texas transfer OL Febechi Nwaiwu on Thursday. It will be Seth Littrell and Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh meeting with the transfer OL, according to what I have been told.
*** At DT, Sooners DL coach Todd Bates is doing in-homes with five-star commit David Stone and four-star commit Jayden Jackson on Tuesday. He will also be by several schools in the Tampa and Central Florida area as well.
*** Will have more notes in the morning on some very interesting recruiting and transfer stuff. So stay tuned as Parker and I continue to work the phones to bring you all more info.