DrummBeat: Some initial buzz/rumors on Jeff Lebby and MSU situation | OU operating moving forward (Sat 10:51 PM)

Spoke to some recruits and sources about Jeff Lebby and haven’t heard anyone freaking out about the buzz with him and MSU just yet. Quite the opposite, but more on that later below…





*** First off, was told tonight there is some buzz on Sooners’ TE coach Joe Jon Finley being the interim OC for the bowl game.



I have yet to confirm that 100%, but that is a name being thrown around from a few sources. Working to clarify that a bit more, but might have to wait until the Lebby situation irons itself out 100%.



Also, there are some that feel Joe Jon won’t follow Lebby to MSU. Again, I know they are close friends and the two have worked together at a few stops now, so that is another situation we are digging on and hope to have more on in the next few days. Not sure what my gut is on that even with some sources saying he stays (also heard some expect he follows from a few so there is that).



*** I know most feel Seth Littrell will be named the permanent OC at some point, but even if Parker and I believe that and have heard that from a few sources, I think BV will have some strong interest in the Sooners’ OC job and would at least hear out some others (whether we know about it or not).



Will that change some things and add some unexpected names to the fray? We will be on top of that if we hear anything else.





*** Spoke to Kevin Sperry Sr and he said his four-star QB son is locked in as long as BV is the head coach. They also understand Lebby leaving for a head coaching gig in the SEC.



Just wanted to pass that along with some worried about him being 2025.



*** Parker and I will continue to dig and find out more, but I expect Lebby to announced the new MSU head coach by Monday (I think Sunday is likely and have heard that is when Lebby is expected to be announced), and at that point we will begin to iron out the details on how OU will operate thru the NSD and bowl game.



So stay tuned.