DrummBeat: Some background/behind the scenes information and thoughts on Danny Stutsman's return to OU for the 2024 season

Okay, so we called it "volatile" behind the scenes even after the meeting between Stutsman and Brent Venables last week. After that, the Sooners' staff began to feverishly work on draft grades and getting the most information they could to Stutsman.



OU had multiple people in the world of the NFL and NFL reps talking to Stutsman and his family about the positives of returning. During that time, I am told the OU staff also had Stutsman away from the facilities. It wasn't until this weekend that he arrived at the Switzer Center for the first time in a week or so. And it wasn't until today that he was exclusively around his teammates for the time in a "week or so," per sources.



All that took place due to his decision to return, but sources that know the situation tell me that OU knew Saturday that Stutsman was coming back after Stutman's family spoke with Venables. After that conversation the Stutsman's realized they were in a win-win situation, per multiple sources. The NFL Draft grades were what they were and most feel that is floor for the All-American LB, no matter what.



In the end, it's a HUGE get to have Stutsman return to OU. Stutsman WILL be playing the Alamo Bowl now and he WILL be playing vs the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina in the 2024 season. Something that seemed like a long shot not 48 hours ago is now a certain reality for the Sooners.



The All-American LB returns and the Sooners fans are rejoicing.