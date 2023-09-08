DrummBeat: SMU VISITOR LIST | Where OU stands with top unofficial and official visitors | Nigel Smith note and Danny Okoye note

OU COMMIT

Great to see your elite 2024 RB showing up to Norman in back-to-back weeks to build rapport with his class of commitments and help recruit for '24 and '25. Tatum is leading the way with fellow East Texas ATH Terry Bussey (announcing on Sept 28th). Also, Joe Jon Finley will be at Longview watching Tatum this Friday night, according to sources.

Oklahoma has been the favorite for sometime and Hardy has been committed for months. I do know Miami and SMU are trying to come in and flip the longtime Sooners safety commit. That said, I don't think this is much to worry about as Hardy continues to show up in Norman. Still, I did want to make sure you all were aware, so if something ever did take place, you wouldn't be blindsided. So, if I am you all, I file that away that you were told, but not worry. Seems like it's the Canes and Mustangs swinging away here, but OU has plenty of ammo to hold them and off and expect to them to do so. So nothing to worry about right now with the four-star safety visiting OU once again.

Parker will be in attendance tonight and should have more on him. I am told WR coach Emmett Jones will also be in attendance.

- Big news having the OKPreps and Tulsa Union 4-star DB in Norman this weekend. Especially after they play arch rival Jenks. Jordan is down to OU, A&M, Okstate, TCU and a few others. I continue to feel OU and TCU are the top two programs, and a great showing for Oklahoma this Saturday night might just be what helps propel the Sooners even further into the lead. Regardless, this one might play out a while longer, but even so, I still feel OU will ultimately be the pick unless something changes. That said, the one thing you do have to be leery of is TCU and the fact his position coach at Union not only GA'd there, but also played at TCU. So they do have a influential piece on their side. Still, Coach Fridrich son is also a student assistant at OU and Union has had a long line of good players choose the Sooners over the years. Each of those former Union players had good careers at OU as well. That means something to Jordan others within that program.



Again, I do expect, and feel good about, OU to be the choice but I did want to lay out the other things that have held this one up, along TJ Rushing and A&M. Stay tuned there, with our guy Bryan Clinton potentially getting an interview with Jordan tonight.

- Two home games and two visits to Oklahoma. Turner Jr seems to be very high on the Sooners and his actions show it with back-to-back weekend visits. Demarco Murray has the Richland (TX) RB on the board and if things keep trending in the Sooners' favor, I wouldn't be shocked to see Turner and OU be a thing by spring. At least something to watch early on.



Four-star TE Dasaahn Brame - Derby (KS) -

- Oklahoma has hosted Brame on several occasions since this past spring, but what has been the biggest deal, as of late, is the fact OU has four-star QB Kevin Sperry in his ear quite a bit. Obviously, since Sperry and Brame have started to talk, the Rivals250 TE has shown considerable interest, with his multiple visits making his actions showing as much. Add that TE coach Joe Jon Finely was out at Brame's game seeing him last week, and the interest seems reciprocated on both side.



That said, a good showing from Austin Stogner and the TE's, on Saturday, could go a long way for OU here. But one thing to remember, Brame is from KS and the Wildcats and Jayhawks are trying their hardest to keep the 2025 Sunflower State TE within their state borders. Still, if I had to make a pick early on, I would choose the Sooners. And if they could somehow land Brame and OKPreps four-star TE Nate Roberts, the TE room looks completely different heading into the '25 season with Davon Mitchell, Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms, Dasaahn Brame and Nate Roberts. I know reading that made you OUInsider's smile, right? It's a reality, but it's a reality that has yet to come to fruition with lots of work still to be done.

See Parker's note in his 4-piece nuggets that PT posted yesterday. OU seems in a good spot early on with the Las Vegas (NV) 4-star LB.

- The more OU watches Haynes, the more they seem to love the OKPreps stars ability. Haynes had a really good showing at Sooners' camp this summer and has had a good start to his junior season as well. This will be visit number two for Haynes and OU in as many weeks. Will the influence of fellow Carl Albert OU commit, Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson, be enough to sway the Rivals250 ATH to Oklahoma? We like those odds early on.

Hawkins is going to go through the process. That is a guarantee. How long he goes through it is the question, but if the 2025 Frisco Emerson DB, and Sooners' legacy, chooses anywhere but OU, it will be a HUGE shock. Especially with older brother, Micheal, already committed to play QB for OU in 2024 and beyond.

Another OKPreps star that has the Sooner very high on his list. James' family has been season ticket holders for years, and the Sooners are his childhood dream school. However, his recruitment should explode over the next few months and that is where the reservation and lack of commitment so far has come into play. That said, with Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson already committed to OU, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the fast-rising, and likely soon-to-be four-star, Carl Albert LB chooses the Sooners in the end. If that changes we will update you all, but I definitely like Oklahoma early.

OU and Arkansas seem to be battling this one out. Seems the Sooners are in a very good spot, but not a 100% sure thing. Still like my FC for OU, but Shieldnight has family ties to the Hogs and that has been what has kept the '25 OKPreps star from committing up to this point. Could this visit on Saturday be the tipping point for Miguel Chavis and OU? We shall see.



Three-star ATH Trynae Washington - MWC (OK) Carl Albert -

Sources I talk with in Norman are starting to really like what they seen from Washington. He has had a great start to his junior year. And with his frame, he is has a chance to be a mismatch on offense and even could grow into a OLB/DE type. Lots of options with the fast-rising CA star.

