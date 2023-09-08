DrummBeat: SMU VISITOR LIST | Where OU stands with top unofficial and official visitors | Nigel Smith note and Danny Okoye note

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,474
-
- 45,709
-
- 113
Lots of good notes as I add to the visit list. I wanted to make sure you all got a breakdown of several players visiting.
OFFICIAL:
Three-star OL Joshua Aisosa - Edmond (OK) Santa Fe - OU COMMIT
UNOFFICIAL VISIT:
2024
Five-star RB Taylor Tatum - Longview (TX) - OU COMMIT - Great to see your elite 2024 RB showing up to Norman in back-to-back weeks to build rapport with his class of commitments and help recruit for '24 and '25. Tatum is leading the way with fellow East Texas ATH Terry Bussey (announcing on Sept 28th). Also, Joe Jon Finley will be at Longview watching Tatum this Friday night, according to sources.
Four-star Safety Jaydan Hardy - Lewisville (TX) - OU COMMIT - Oklahoma has been the favorite for sometime and Hardy has been committed for months. I do know Miami and SMU are trying to come in and flip the longtime Sooners safety commit. That said, I don't think this is much to worry about as Hardy continues to show up in Norman. Still, I did want to make sure you all were aware, so if something ever did take place, you wouldn't be blindsided. So, if I am you all, I file that away that you were told, but not worry. Seems like it's the Canes and Mustangs swinging away here, but OU has plenty of ammo to hold them and off and expect to them to do so. So nothing to worry about right now with the four-star safety visiting OU once again.
Four-star QB Michael Hawkins - Frisco (TX) Emerson - OU COMMIT
Four-star Safety Mykel Patterson- McDonald - OKC (OK) Westmoore - OU COMMIT
Four-star WR Ivan Carreon - Odessa (TX) - OU COMMIT - Parker will be in attendance tonight and should have more on him. I am told WR coach Emmett Jones will also be in attendance.
Four-star DB Devon Jordan - Tulsa (OK) Union - OU OFFER - Big news having the OKPreps and Tulsa Union 4-star DB in Norman this weekend. Especially after they play arch rival Jenks. Jordan is down to OU, A&M, Okstate, TCU and a few others. I continue to feel OU and TCU are the top two programs, and a great showing for Oklahoma this Saturday night might just be what helps propel the Sooners even further into the lead. Regardless, this one might play out a while longer, but even so, I still feel OU will ultimately be the pick unless something changes. That said, the one thing you do have to be leery of is TCU and the fact his position coach at Union not only GA'd there, but also played at TCU. So they do have a influential piece on their side. Still, Coach Fridrich son is also a student assistant at OU and Union has had a long line of good players choose the Sooners over the years. Each of those former Union players had good careers at OU as well. That means something to Jordan others within that program.
Again, I do expect, and feel good about, OU to be the choice but I did want to lay out the other things that have held this one up, along TJ Rushing and A&M. Stay tuned there, with our guy Bryan Clinton potentially getting an interview with Jordan tonight.
Three-star RB Xavier Robinson - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU COMMIT
Three-star ATH Andy Bass - OKC (OK) Heritage Hall - OU COMMIT (PWO/NIL)
Three-star DE Bergin Kysar - Edmond (OK) Santa Fe - OU COMMIT (PWO/NIL)
2025
Four-star OL Lamont Rogers - Mesquite (TX) Horn - OU OFFER - 27th overall player. We rank 32 at end of the year as 5-stars. So, by the numbers he is a five-star. We just have yet to give it to him. Also, Rogers and OU are very real. There are some sources around him that feel Oklahoma and Bill Bedenbaugh will be tough to beat in the end. Texas is another team that is high on Rogers list.
Four-star QB Kevin Sperry - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU COMMIT
Four-star ATH Elijah Thomas - Checotah (OK) - OU COMMIT
Four-star RB Michael Turner Jr - Richland (TX) - OU OFFER - Two home games and two visits to Oklahoma. Turner Jr seems to be very high on the Sooners and his actions show it with back-to-back weekend visits. Demarco Murray has the Richland (TX) RB on the board and if things keep trending in the Sooners' favor, I wouldn't be shocked to see Turner and OU be a thing by spring. At least something to watch early on.
Four-star TE Dasaahn Brame - Derby (KS) - OU OFFER - Oklahoma has hosted Brame on several occasions since this past spring, but what has been the biggest deal, as of late, is the fact OU has four-star QB Kevin Sperry in his ear quite a bit. Obviously, since Sperry and Brame have started to talk, the Rivals250 TE has shown considerable interest, with his multiple visits making his actions showing as much. Add that TE coach Joe Jon Finely was out at Brame's game seeing him last week, and the interest seems reciprocated on both side.
That said, a good showing from Austin Stogner and the TE's, on Saturday, could go a long way for OU here. But one thing to remember, Brame is from KS and the Wildcats and Jayhawks are trying their hardest to keep the 2025 Sunflower State TE within their state borders. Still, if I had to make a pick early on, I would choose the Sooners. And if they could somehow land Brame and OKPreps four-star TE Nate Roberts, the TE room looks completely different heading into the '25 season with Davon Mitchell, Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms, Dasaahn Brame and Nate Roberts. I know reading that made you OUInsider's smile, right? It's a reality, but it's a reality that has yet to come to fruition with lots of work still to be done.
Four-star LB Christian Thatcher - Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View - OU OFFER - See Parker's note in his 4-piece nuggets that PT posted yesterday. OU seems in a good spot early on with the Las Vegas (NV) 4-star LB.
Four-star ATH Trystan Haynes - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - The more OU watches Haynes, the more they seem to love the OKPreps stars ability. Haynes had a really good showing at Sooners' camp this summer and has had a good start to his junior season as well. This will be visit number two for Haynes and OU in as many weeks. Will the influence of fellow Carl Albert OU commit, Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson, be enough to sway the Rivals250 ATH to Oklahoma? We like those odds early on.
Three-star DB Maliek Hawkins - Frisco (TX) Emerson - OU OFFER - Hawkins is going to go through the process. That is a guarantee. How long he goes through it is the question, but if the 2025 Frisco Emerson DB, and Sooners' legacy, chooses anywhere but OU, it will be a HUGE shock. Especially with older brother, Micheal, already committed to play QB for OU in 2024 and beyond.
Three-star LB Marcus James - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - Another OKPreps star that has the Sooner very high on his list. James' family has been season ticket holders for years, and the Sooners are his childhood dream school. However, his recruitment should explode over the next few months and that is where the reservation and lack of commitment so far has come into play. That said, with Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson already committed to OU, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the fast-rising, and likely soon-to-be four-star, Carl Albert LB chooses the Sooners in the end. If that changes we will update you all, but I definitely like Oklahoma early.
Three-star DE Alex Shieldnight - Wagoner (OK) - OU OFFER - OU and Arkansas seem to be battling this one out. Seems the Sooners are in a very good spot, but not a 100% sure thing. Still like my FC for OU, but Shieldnight has family ties to the Hogs and that has been what has kept the '25 OKPreps star from committing up to this point. Could this visit on Saturday be the tipping point for Miguel Chavis and OU? We shall see.
Three-star ATH Trynae Washington - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - Sources I talk with in Norman are starting to really like what they seen from Washington. He has had a great start to his junior year. And with his frame, he is has a chance to be a mismatch on offense and even could grow into a OLB/DE type. Lots of options with the fast-rising CA star.
2026
QB Legend Bey - Mesquite (TX) Horn
DB Markel Ford - Mesquite (TX) Horn - Don't be shocked to see Ford offered by Brandon Hall and the Sooners in the not too distant future. Sources I talk to in Norman are very high on the 2026 safety/DB target.
OL Zaden Krempton - Mesquite (TX) Horn
RB/ATH Kaydin Jones - Jenks (OK)
I will add more visitors as we get the information. Do think some will be added and subtracted by 5 pm tomorrow.
Four-star DL Nigel Smith - Not much more to say about this one. I do think there is a chance that some Sooners' defensive staffers are in attendance tonight (we have hinted at that). But if Texas A&M makes a late push things could go a different direction. Not expecting that to happen and I feel good about my FC pick for OU with Smith, so you take that for what you will.
I will also be in attendance tonight and very much look forward to it all, with Melissa (TX) opening up a BEAUTIFUL stadium for the first time.
More on Smith tonight so stay tuned.
Four-star DE Danny Okoye - I still very much like the Sooners here with 2024 four-star DE Danny Okoye. He isn't 100% sure if he will make it or not. He says he may end up in Edmond with family to watch the game on Saturday. Even so, Okoye is also getting close to narrowing things down to a top three. In speaking to Okoye last night, I did want to add that he is looking at a Sunday drop for his top three and I continue to hear Texas, Tennessee and OU are who we should expect, with LSU and Bama also in play a bit. I still like the former three more than the latter two.
Also, I do get a sense that how he goes about the next three weeks will be key in his timeline for a decision. OU is doing all it can to stop the Texas visit this next weekend and same with Tennessee visit on the 30th. If the Sooners can stop those two from taking place, I do think a decision is made before the month is over. If they fail at stopping either of one of them (just one), I do think things get dragged out a bit longer than OU fans would like it to.
As of now, I think a decision comes within the next three weeks. But Okoye is a different type of guy, so take that info while also knowing he is one that could change his mind very quickly and extend things out. We will see how the next nine days go and update you all along the way, but I do think OU will be hard to overcome, either way.
Stay tuned.
OFFICIAL:
Three-star OL Joshua Aisosa - Edmond (OK) Santa Fe - OU COMMIT
UNOFFICIAL VISIT:
2024
Five-star RB Taylor Tatum - Longview (TX) - OU COMMIT - Great to see your elite 2024 RB showing up to Norman in back-to-back weeks to build rapport with his class of commitments and help recruit for '24 and '25. Tatum is leading the way with fellow East Texas ATH Terry Bussey (announcing on Sept 28th). Also, Joe Jon Finley will be at Longview watching Tatum this Friday night, according to sources.
Four-star Safety Jaydan Hardy - Lewisville (TX) - OU COMMIT - Oklahoma has been the favorite for sometime and Hardy has been committed for months. I do know Miami and SMU are trying to come in and flip the longtime Sooners safety commit. That said, I don't think this is much to worry about as Hardy continues to show up in Norman. Still, I did want to make sure you all were aware, so if something ever did take place, you wouldn't be blindsided. So, if I am you all, I file that away that you were told, but not worry. Seems like it's the Canes and Mustangs swinging away here, but OU has plenty of ammo to hold them and off and expect to them to do so. So nothing to worry about right now with the four-star safety visiting OU once again.
Four-star QB Michael Hawkins - Frisco (TX) Emerson - OU COMMIT
Four-star Safety Mykel Patterson- McDonald - OKC (OK) Westmoore - OU COMMIT
Four-star WR Ivan Carreon - Odessa (TX) - OU COMMIT - Parker will be in attendance tonight and should have more on him. I am told WR coach Emmett Jones will also be in attendance.
Four-star DB Devon Jordan - Tulsa (OK) Union - OU OFFER - Big news having the OKPreps and Tulsa Union 4-star DB in Norman this weekend. Especially after they play arch rival Jenks. Jordan is down to OU, A&M, Okstate, TCU and a few others. I continue to feel OU and TCU are the top two programs, and a great showing for Oklahoma this Saturday night might just be what helps propel the Sooners even further into the lead. Regardless, this one might play out a while longer, but even so, I still feel OU will ultimately be the pick unless something changes. That said, the one thing you do have to be leery of is TCU and the fact his position coach at Union not only GA'd there, but also played at TCU. So they do have a influential piece on their side. Still, Coach Fridrich son is also a student assistant at OU and Union has had a long line of good players choose the Sooners over the years. Each of those former Union players had good careers at OU as well. That means something to Jordan others within that program.
Again, I do expect, and feel good about, OU to be the choice but I did want to lay out the other things that have held this one up, along TJ Rushing and A&M. Stay tuned there, with our guy Bryan Clinton potentially getting an interview with Jordan tonight.
Three-star RB Xavier Robinson - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU COMMIT
Three-star ATH Andy Bass - OKC (OK) Heritage Hall - OU COMMIT (PWO/NIL)
Three-star DE Bergin Kysar - Edmond (OK) Santa Fe - OU COMMIT (PWO/NIL)
2025
Four-star OL Lamont Rogers - Mesquite (TX) Horn - OU OFFER - 27th overall player. We rank 32 at end of the year as 5-stars. So, by the numbers he is a five-star. We just have yet to give it to him. Also, Rogers and OU are very real. There are some sources around him that feel Oklahoma and Bill Bedenbaugh will be tough to beat in the end. Texas is another team that is high on Rogers list.
Four-star QB Kevin Sperry - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU COMMIT
Four-star ATH Elijah Thomas - Checotah (OK) - OU COMMIT
Four-star RB Michael Turner Jr - Richland (TX) - OU OFFER - Two home games and two visits to Oklahoma. Turner Jr seems to be very high on the Sooners and his actions show it with back-to-back weekend visits. Demarco Murray has the Richland (TX) RB on the board and if things keep trending in the Sooners' favor, I wouldn't be shocked to see Turner and OU be a thing by spring. At least something to watch early on.
Four-star TE Dasaahn Brame - Derby (KS) - OU OFFER - Oklahoma has hosted Brame on several occasions since this past spring, but what has been the biggest deal, as of late, is the fact OU has four-star QB Kevin Sperry in his ear quite a bit. Obviously, since Sperry and Brame have started to talk, the Rivals250 TE has shown considerable interest, with his multiple visits making his actions showing as much. Add that TE coach Joe Jon Finely was out at Brame's game seeing him last week, and the interest seems reciprocated on both side.
That said, a good showing from Austin Stogner and the TE's, on Saturday, could go a long way for OU here. But one thing to remember, Brame is from KS and the Wildcats and Jayhawks are trying their hardest to keep the 2025 Sunflower State TE within their state borders. Still, if I had to make a pick early on, I would choose the Sooners. And if they could somehow land Brame and OKPreps four-star TE Nate Roberts, the TE room looks completely different heading into the '25 season with Davon Mitchell, Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms, Dasaahn Brame and Nate Roberts. I know reading that made you OUInsider's smile, right? It's a reality, but it's a reality that has yet to come to fruition with lots of work still to be done.
Four-star LB Christian Thatcher - Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View - OU OFFER - See Parker's note in his 4-piece nuggets that PT posted yesterday. OU seems in a good spot early on with the Las Vegas (NV) 4-star LB.
Four-star ATH Trystan Haynes - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - The more OU watches Haynes, the more they seem to love the OKPreps stars ability. Haynes had a really good showing at Sooners' camp this summer and has had a good start to his junior season as well. This will be visit number two for Haynes and OU in as many weeks. Will the influence of fellow Carl Albert OU commit, Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson, be enough to sway the Rivals250 ATH to Oklahoma? We like those odds early on.
Three-star DB Maliek Hawkins - Frisco (TX) Emerson - OU OFFER - Hawkins is going to go through the process. That is a guarantee. How long he goes through it is the question, but if the 2025 Frisco Emerson DB, and Sooners' legacy, chooses anywhere but OU, it will be a HUGE shock. Especially with older brother, Micheal, already committed to play QB for OU in 2024 and beyond.
Three-star LB Marcus James - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - Another OKPreps star that has the Sooner very high on his list. James' family has been season ticket holders for years, and the Sooners are his childhood dream school. However, his recruitment should explode over the next few months and that is where the reservation and lack of commitment so far has come into play. That said, with Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson already committed to OU, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the fast-rising, and likely soon-to-be four-star, Carl Albert LB chooses the Sooners in the end. If that changes we will update you all, but I definitely like Oklahoma early.
Three-star DE Alex Shieldnight - Wagoner (OK) - OU OFFER - OU and Arkansas seem to be battling this one out. Seems the Sooners are in a very good spot, but not a 100% sure thing. Still like my FC for OU, but Shieldnight has family ties to the Hogs and that has been what has kept the '25 OKPreps star from committing up to this point. Could this visit on Saturday be the tipping point for Miguel Chavis and OU? We shall see.
Three-star ATH Trynae Washington - MWC (OK) Carl Albert - OU OFFER - Sources I talk with in Norman are starting to really like what they seen from Washington. He has had a great start to his junior year. And with his frame, he is has a chance to be a mismatch on offense and even could grow into a OLB/DE type. Lots of options with the fast-rising CA star.
2026
QB Legend Bey - Mesquite (TX) Horn
DB Markel Ford - Mesquite (TX) Horn - Don't be shocked to see Ford offered by Brandon Hall and the Sooners in the not too distant future. Sources I talk to in Norman are very high on the 2026 safety/DB target.
OL Zaden Krempton - Mesquite (TX) Horn
RB/ATH Kaydin Jones - Jenks (OK)
I will add more visitors as we get the information. Do think some will be added and subtracted by 5 pm tomorrow.
Four-star DL Nigel Smith - Not much more to say about this one. I do think there is a chance that some Sooners' defensive staffers are in attendance tonight (we have hinted at that). But if Texas A&M makes a late push things could go a different direction. Not expecting that to happen and I feel good about my FC pick for OU with Smith, so you take that for what you will.
I will also be in attendance tonight and very much look forward to it all, with Melissa (TX) opening up a BEAUTIFUL stadium for the first time.
More on Smith tonight so stay tuned.
Four-star DE Danny Okoye - I still very much like the Sooners here with 2024 four-star DE Danny Okoye. He isn't 100% sure if he will make it or not. He says he may end up in Edmond with family to watch the game on Saturday. Even so, Okoye is also getting close to narrowing things down to a top three. In speaking to Okoye last night, I did want to add that he is looking at a Sunday drop for his top three and I continue to hear Texas, Tennessee and OU are who we should expect, with LSU and Bama also in play a bit. I still like the former three more than the latter two.
Also, I do get a sense that how he goes about the next three weeks will be key in his timeline for a decision. OU is doing all it can to stop the Texas visit this next weekend and same with Tennessee visit on the 30th. If the Sooners can stop those two from taking place, I do think a decision is made before the month is over. If they fail at stopping either of one of them (just one), I do think things get dragged out a bit longer than OU fans would like it to.
As of now, I think a decision comes within the next three weeks. But Okoye is a different type of guy, so take that info while also knowing he is one that could change his mind very quickly and extend things out. We will see how the next nine days go and update you all along the way, but I do think OU will be hard to overcome, either way.
Stay tuned.