DrummBeat: Saturday recruiting buzz | Latest on Okoye and Akinkunmi | Sooners make a surge? (UPDATE SUN 9:15 PM)

I doubt four-star DErealized it when he told me that he expected to be at the SMU game this weekend, “unless something comes up,” but something has come up if his NOAH schedule is correct.Now, I have yet to talk with Okoye, since the interview after his visit earlier today, but from what I have read while sifting through schedules is that NOAH is slated to play in St Louis vs Grand Valley HS on Sept 9th at 5:30 pm.Obviously, that’s the same time as the Sooners’ game vs SMU, so there lies the issue, right? We will see if Okoye plays this week since he has had the same shoulder issues (we first reported that Friday as well) that he battled last season as well. I guess if they hold him out, there would be a chance for him to attend the SMU game, with it being a home school program and things being a bit different. All that said, I just wanted you all aware of what I came across when I was looking at a game or two that our guy Bryan could attend in the Tulsa area and cover on Friday evening.Parker and I will be in Texas. I’ll be at Melissa () and Parker will be in Keller (), so we are seeing where Bryan could go.More on that later, but I’ll be finding out if Okoye is playing this week and update you all with it having to do with his return visit to Oklahoma or not.That said, a return visit does seem less likely now — not totally out of the question— but that’s okay. I still very much like what we first reported on the Sooners’ standing with Okoye, along with the fact things are seemingly moving really well for OU. We also said, in our original post, that it feels like the Sooners have a strong lead after his OV, with a bit more potentially to it 😉🤫. None of that has changed, regardless of a return trip back to Norman or not.***********More coming on the 4-star EDGE,, but he was more than thrilled with his visit. What I do want to add is that he told me this about another visit soon to OU: “Unless something comes up, I’ll be back in Norman on Saturday for SMU game.”Again, love the Sooners’ chances here and think something could happen at anytime. Okoye said so himself, adding, “Whenever I get the itch. It was October but I’m it’s whenever at this point, so we will see.”Again, take that how you will…********** I will have more on this as the weekend and next few days go by, but I do want to get up a few things I do know about the two official visitors. Also, I am expecting to speak with both at some point to today and have full notes and quotes in the next day or so there.First, he is still on the visit. Okoye actually called me out of the blue today to speak to me about a few things. At that time, he was on his way to downtown OKC with Coachand. They were headed to dinner and to hang out a bit more, he said. Okoye did say the visit has been, "Lit. It's been crazy. I love it here."As for how the visit has gone, according to sources? One source said, "I think (OU) is getting close. Definitely feel (OU) jumped out ahead Tennessee and Texas. (Okoye) and Chavis vibe together, too. Both no nonsense guys."I have yet to put in a FC here, but OU has gotten the last two visits with the OKPreps 4-star DE, and I feel like things are getting close to where I could potentially do that. Also, you know how picky I am with FC's. So that is saying something.I will have more on what's next with Okoye after we speak later today, but so far, it's looking really solid forand the Sooners with big-time EDGE rusher from Tulsa.I am getting the vibe that Okoye could be in Norman next weekend for the Sooners game vs SMU. If that does happen, it could only more solidify Oklahoma's standing here.... Take that how you will. No FC from me. I don't think it's good from me because of my relationship with Okoye, but that emoji should tell where I think this is headed.And I think something could pop soon. 🤫More to come...Much like Okoye, I have heard some big positives on the Sooners and their chances here. I have been somewhat close to picking Akinkunmi and putting an FC in for a month or so, but I have always hesitated due to his affinity for Miami and a few other programs on the east coast.However, after speaking to a source that was around both Akinkunmi and Okoye this weekend, I was told, "Those visits went great, great! Best I can say. Great, Great!"Much like Akinkunmi, I am close to putting in an FC for the Sooners here. Want to make a few more calls, but I spoke with Parker earlier (who saw the Akinkunmi on the field and in the stands), and another source that told me, "Michael Hawkins made him his priority while he was there on Saturday. The two connected a lot, too. Really positive feeling between the two."If all of this is true, the Sooners could be looking to stay really hot on the trail. Again, Parker and I will have more on Akinkunmi later on. Basically, which ever one he calls when he gets to a spot he can talk.. Again, I WILL put in a FC here. October 12th is the announcement there. OU definitely leads and he says no more official visits for him. Sooooo…. 😉🤫Stay tuned.