DrummBeat: Saturday recruiting buzz | Danny Okoye | Terry Bussey | Jordan Seaton | Team notes heading into Tulsa matchup | Cheetah | Injuries | MORE

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,526
-
- 46,211
-
- 113
*** 2024 4-star and Rivals250 DE Danny Okoye is injured still with a sprained AC joint. Even so, I was out at Enid (OK) Chisholm to talk with the OKPreps star before he announces his decision between OU, Texas and Tennessee.
What I can tell you is that Okoye isn’t going to Austin. At least that is what I was told while speaking to him on the sideline. As a matter of fact, Okoye tried to go to the game in Tulsa as a visitor at TU. As you can imagine, they didn’t allow that but it shouldn’t show you where things seemingly stand with the 4-star DE.
Okoye announces his decision September 20th at 6:30 PM. Should be on Instagram Live, YouTube, etc. We will pass along links when we get them.
My Take: I have stated I won’t put in a pick and I mean that. Had I not been asked to refrain from putting in a prediction, before a lot leaked, and plenty of predictions were put in, I would have done so myself. But I have to keep my word on that and will continue to do so.
All that being said, I’ve also stated on here you can hold me accountable as if there was a pick for the public to see. I told you all that I feel it’s OU and to take that as an "OUinsider prediction," if you will. Nothing has changed my mind on that. As a matter of fact, tonight (Friday night) reinforced a lot of what I have thought/been told.
Something that I can put into context as to why I felt 'reinforced' with my "prediction" is that Okoye told me Friday tonight, off-camera, what was so appealing about the Sooners, Miguel Chavis and BV's defense “This isn’t the same OU we saw last year. Before this year, they told me it was gonna be better. I see it now or have seen it so far. I see the little things they do upfront and throughout the defense. Brent Venables’ defense is always gonna be good when he has the horses and OU is recruiting the guys to keep getting better. That’s hard not to like being an in-state guy.”
That statement, along with his interview I did on-camera, was very telling, in my opinion.
All in all, the Sooners seem to be trending well with another big-time 2024 target. We find out for sure on Wednesday night. If things change, as the decision draws closer next week, OUinsider will have you covered.
Sooners' chances with Okoye: 90%
*** DANNY OKOYE INTERVIEW ON FRIDAY NIGHT****
*** 2024 Rivals100 TE Davon Mitchell CONSTANTLY repping the Sooners any chance and any way he can this season***
Mitchell has also started to show everyone that he is worthy of being in the top-50 in the nation. Parker and I are working to push Mitchell in the rankings to see if Rivals can get him back up to being closer to where he was in the 2025 class. By years end, I wouldn't be shocked to see him in the top 35-50. We will see how others progress before saying that will definitely happen, but make no mistake about it, the elite 2024 TE has been making his case for that type of ranking early on this season.
*** 2024 four-star and Rivals150 WR commit Zion Kearney with an insane kickoff return on Thursday night***
*** Oklahoma wide receiver coach Emmett Jones was in Timpson (TX) seeing 2024 Rivals100 athlete Terry Bussey on Friday night.
I will TRY to cover this in three or four paragraphs, but with Bussey making a announcement/commitment on September 28th, Coach Jones wanted to get out to see the four-star ATH. With the Sooners heading to Cincinnati next week, the logistics just don't line up for Coach Jones to make that trip.
Regardless, Oklahoma still seems to be playing catchup with Texas A&M. Bussey visited the Sooners earlier this month and that visit was one that stood out to him, with the four-star WR telling me after the visit, "I loved my trip to OU. It was my first game in-person," Bussey said. "The offense was explosive and they used a lot of receivers. I really liked that. How Coach [Jeff] Lebby is getting everyone involved is appealing to me." Since his unofficial with the Sooners (his third visit to OU this year counting official this past summer), on Septemeber 2nd, Bussey has since visited Alabama for the Crimson Tide's game vs Texas Longhorns. Obviously, that game was a great atmosphere for Alabama, and one that Hook'em can hang their proverbial hat on after going into Bryant-Denny Stadium and pulling off the upset win.
So, because of the Horns' success at Alabama, there is some buzz that Bussey could be taking an unofficial to Texas this weekend. I have yet to get a confirmed update on whether or not that visit will take place, but Bussey did tell me that his last visit -- before he decides -- would be to LSU on September 22nd. That means the Tigers would get the last at-bat before the elite ATH made his final decision.
After digesting all of that information, it all goes back to Gig'em being the leader. I by no means are saying the Sooners have waved the proverbial white flag, and I don't expect any of the other three teams (Horns, Tide, Tigers) teams contending with OU and A&M to wave their white flags either. Bussey has made all feel like they have some sort of chance with him and that is why you see Coach Jones making the trip to Timpson Friday night.
I did speak with a source that told me last night, "OU and Texas seem to have some momentum here. It looked as if it was a A&M and LSU battle for a long time, but those two (OU and Texas) have looked good this season and he's seen both in-person. That has made a difference," the source said of their thoughts on Bussey's recruitment. "A&M still has that edge with those around him being very pro-Aggies."
Basically, as we have said, A&M will be hard to beat. Even with them being the perceived leader with Bussey, and even if he was to commit to the Aggies, I don't expect Coach Jones and the Sooners to stop recruiting the Rivals100 target. If the Aggies slip up a few more times this season *AGAIN* (and after last Saturday that isn't out of the question with their schedule), I could see things opening back up a bit later on this season, so don't write this off completely after he commits to wherever (assuming it isn't the Sooners). Just know that A&M is where most continue to feel this one is headed on September 28th.
If that changes, we will update you all.
*** Okay, so the Sooners are hosting 2024 four-star IMG Academy OL Jordan Seaton on September 30th on a official visit. That same day, the Sooners could also be expecting five-star DL commit David Stone and four-star OL Jayden Jackson in town to join their IMG teammate, with the latter two on an unofficial visit of their own.
That visit could be huge for the Sooners with Bill Bedenbaugh and company being the only visit the Rivals100 OL has locked in at this point. There are others that could/will get a visit from Seaton this fall, with those being Oregon, South Carolina, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida all looking to be getting a potential OV from Seaton at some point. Another that is viewed as the leader right now is Alabama. He loved his unofficial to Bama that he has taken and the Crimson Tide, Ohio State and South Carolina are the teams that some feel are in better standing than others so far.
The latter three listed above shouldn't be that shocking, with Seaton originally from the DMV area and Bama, Ohio State and Shane Beamer all having strong success over the years recruiting that region. I know it's weird seeing two schools and a coach in there by himself, but Beamer helped create the DMV pipeline in Norman and his success there was developed by decades of relationship building being done by his father, Frank Beamer, along with Shane Beamer's time as an assistant with VaTech, Tennessee and others over the years.
Even with the Sooners battling those three, and Ohio State, I wouldn't count Oklahoma out here just yet. Even national analysts that are heavily connected to the DMV feel the Sooners are a player here, with one telling me, "(Seaton) talks up Bill Bedenbaugh a lot. Jordan seems sold on what he can do under Bedenbaugh's tutelage. He wants to be a high-level NFL prospect and feels OU is one program that can guarantee that more than others."
The source went on about OU, and said, "Having two teammates that he is fairly close with, at IMG, and committed to OU, doesn't hurt. Seaton has been pretty vocal that [David] Stone and [Jayden] Jackson have been working him a bit to join them in Norman."
Seaton told me as much after IMG beat St. Joseph's at the Battle at the Beach in August, saying, "My guys David [Stone] and Jayden [Jackson] have been recruiting me to OU for a while now," Seaton said. "I love OU. They are my official that is set for sure on September 30th. I also love Coach B. He is the best OL coach in the country. Look what he has done with all of those guys he has developed into first-rounders and day one or day two draft picks. My guy Anton [Harrison], too. Can't wait to get out (to Norman) and see what it's like, and I think Stone and JJ will be there with me that weekend. I hope it works out like that."
My Take: Lots of work to do there for the Sooners' chances to become more than just that -- a chance. That said, the official visit should put the Sooners in a much better spot as the fall moves along. I think OU will be right there at the end, with this recruitment likely lasting up until NSD. The reality of the situation is that having a seat at the table is all you can ask for at this point. I will add, however, that I continue to hear NIL will play a significant role with Seaton as a decision draws closer. He's the type of player that OU generally plays ball with, so as this one drags out over the season, OUinsider will do our best to stay on top of it all.
I do think OU, Ohio State, Alabama and South Carolina will be teams you hear about the most as this one drags along.
*** A few quick team notes heading into Saturday's matchup with Tulsa ***
1) Cheetah will be an intriguing position to watch this Saturday: I don't expect starter and senior Justin Harrington to be available. I also don't think he will be available for the next three to four weeks... at the least. OU hopes to have Harrington back from his knee injury (some might call it a partially torn ligament) by Texas, but we will see if that is possible.
That brings us to Dasan McCullough and his availability. I don't think he will play as of now. He is dealing with a ankle injury and one that seems to be nagging. As of Thursday morning, I was told that he has been "limited at best this week." So, that means OU is looking for a few other players to get reps at the cheetah position. One that expect to potentially start is freshman and former 5-star Peyton Bowen. A source told me that he has moved down to the cheetah position this week and OU hopes getting Bowen reps there will help in the long run this season.
Another player that has moved there this week is junior DB Kendel Dolby. He has been limited behind several players at cornerback, but with his versatility, the hope is that he can find his niche at cheetah. I don't know how much they will play him, but he did get some reps. That I can confirm.
Shockingly, another name that was thrown around to me was WILL LB Kip Lewis. A source told OUinsider, "He moves so well and has the frame and size for that spot. He also covers well in space, so getting Lewis looks this week at cheetah was something that was looked at."
Again, I don't know how much those others outside of Bowen will play, with guys like Reggie Pearson and Sammy Omosigho also in the mix/rotation there.
2) One thing I have surmised from all of this is that OU is far more versatile and deep this season. You're seeing that with the amount of players they can throw at a critical position in BV's defense while Harrington and McCullough heal up a bit (assuming Harrington can do that soon with his injury). All of that, outside of the injury stuff, is great news for OU as those working at the position are mostly freshman or sophomores. That not only shows depth, but youthful depth and talent. OU fans have to love that part.
3)According to sources, you'll see more of running back Gavin Sawchuk this weekend. Sawchuk has been battling a hamstring injury. The same issue that held him up a bit last fall camp as well. This time, Sawchuk is a guy the Sooners' staff hopes they can lean on with his game-breaking speed and his play in the Cheez-it Bowl this past December.
Sawchuk would be a GREAT change-of-pace back for the Sooners. Guys like Tawee Walker and Marcus Major are more bruiser types and have bigger bodies. Same with Jovantae Barnes, though he, too, has been limited after a foot injury sidelined him this spring and a held back a lot of fall camp. That said, those three RB's are all hovering near 210+, with Sawchuk being the liter of the backs at 195lbs.
I know OU fans are excited to see Sawchuk, so this will be the first time that could happen if the Sooners feel he is ready physically. And from what sources have told OUinsider, that seems to be the case. Sawchuk got cleared for contact the week prior to SMU, but they limited him so that he could take on a bit more contact during practice prior to Tulsa this Saturday. So far, I have heard things are looking good.
4) Cornerback Gentry Williams went through practice this week, but Williams wasn't allowed any contact around him so that his ailing neck would be allowed to heal up more than it did last week before the SMU game. Sources told OUinsider that Williams dinged up his neck in practice before SMU and re-aggravated it early on in the game vs the Mustangs.
Getting Williams back is big for CB depth, with OU really only relying on him, Kani Walker and Woodi Washington so far this season. At least when it comes to extened playing time at the CB position.
5) Another big deal for OU is getting R Mason Thomas' ankle healed up. There are a lot people within the Sooners' program that feel RMT might be the best player on the defense not named Danny Stutsman. That said, I am going to make a prediction and say that OU will have three sacks on Saturday, with freshman defensive end PJ Adebawore getting his first sack of his OU career.
4) 55-13 final is my game prediction.
Also, some offensive predictions: Jackson Arnold will have two TD's today. One passing and one rushing. Dillon Gabriel will go for 250+ and 3 TD's.
*** Hope you all have a blessed day and enjoy the coverage pre and post-game. Also, the recruiting notes from Parker and myself the last 24-hours. Thanks for being members and @Thompsonsooner, I hope you enjoy the game today! Lots of OUinsider members have enjoyed games on us and I want you all to know that we do that to show you all our deepest and sincere appreciation to all our members! More giveaways and more team and recruiting notes to come!!!
Have a blessed and fun-filled weekend full of CFB and NFL football!
