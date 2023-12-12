DrummBeat: Quick Tuesday notes on transfer targets | 4-star DT note | 4-star ATH note (Tue 11:20am)

*** Sooners will be hosting Tennessee-Martin transfer RB Sam Franklin for a midweek official visit.



OU feels good about their chances with Franklin and he is their top transfer RB they are targeting right now.



At 5-10 and 195lbs, Franklin had a huge 2023 season rushing for nearly 1400 yards, 11 TDs and averaging over six yards a carry.



We will update you all on the visit when we get more info on how it went, but he is a name to watch throughout the week.





*** DT Chris McClellan will also be in town this week for an unofficial visit. I still like OU here and the hope is that the Sooners can close down on McClellan and not have him take visits to Missouri and Colorado.



Again, more to come regarding McClellan.



*** OU did an in-home with Purdue transfer WR Deion Burks yesterday. I’m told it went really well and the WR is slated to OV with the Sooners later this week (as we have already reported).



I’m also hearing that the Sooners are in a really good spot for Burks and he’s a name to watch this week as OU looks to fill in their slot position for the 2024 season.



Burks also likes Texas, so we will see how that goes, but things seem to be trending well as long as they can hold off the Longhorns.



*** On the high school side, I’m hearing that Brent Venables and Todd Bates will be doing an in-home with four-star DL Dominick McKinley on Thursday night.



McKinley will host several other programs this week for in-homes as well, but the catch is that I’ve been told by multiple sources that the four-star DT is leaning toward not even signing on Dec 20th as this juncture.



That’s something we are watching and going to continue to keep a close eye on, but we did want you aware that it was trending in that direction — or at the very least being strongly considered.



I think that OU has a decent chance with McKinley, but if five-star QB DJ Lagway does in fact flip to A&M, I think it will give the Aggies some momentum on trail, whether portal or HS.



Will that be enough to hold onto McKinley? I’m not so sure, as I’m told the Sooners, Horns and LSU Tigers have each started to make a move there. With the Sooners, they are the team that may have most buzz right now, but until you hear the four-star DL is flipping or close to it, I just soundly get my hopes up. You all have been down this road with DL before and know flipping is the hardest part of recruiting.



Nonetheless, OU is working on the Louisiana four-star DL and will continue to do so until they are told to move on or he commits to OU, so stay tuned there.



*** Now, I don’t know if the Sooners will kick the tires around with elite 2024 ATH Terry Bussey again, but I’m told he, too, is looking at not signing on the 20th as things stand. No decision has been made, but it’s at least something worth monitoring.



LSU is the team to watch for now, but if Emmett Jones and OU start to push there again, I could see OU making another push.



Just something to watch.