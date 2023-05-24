not

*** UNT OL coach and former All-Big 12 center Jon Cooper was out there checking out CA and their squad. Don’t be surprised if UNT doesn’t offer the 2025 Titans trio of Trynae Washington, Trystan Haynes, and Marcus James.*** I spoke with 2024 RBtoday and we had a lengthy conversation about his recruitment, and right now, it's ND on June 2nd, Iowa State on June 9th, OU on June 16th and Okstate on June 23rd for the Carl Albert running back.*** Sources close to the program like the Sooners here, but when I spoke to Robinson I got a Notre Dame vibe, with the OKPreps star, saying, "I am closer to Coachthan I am everyone else. I talk to him everyday."*** I do want to clarify that I feel this is a Sooners vs Irish battle right now, but that Iowa State is also making a run at the Carl Albert RB. Those three seem to have an edge on Okstate heading into the official season. That said, I would generally state that Notre Dame leads becausetold me that, adding, "I would say (the Irish) are my number one, with OU a close second and Iowa State trailing them."*** As for the Sooners and where they stand, sources around OU still are going to push for Robinson and he is a player thatand the Sooners feel is a priority. Oklahoma has had him on the phone with, Coachandall at once to show him his importance.*** Robinson explained where things stood with OU (see above) and said, "My relationship with Coach Murray has grown a ton. He has started talking to me a lot and OU has made it clear to me that I am a important player for them at RB, so that means a lot before my officials," Robinson said. "So, I will take all of my officials and decide from there."*** In the end, most everyone at CA feels Robinson will be a Sooner, but they also feel his size and the way he runs is a prime fit for the Irish and Cyclones. So, we will have to follow this very closely as the official visits go.*** I like ND as the leader now, but I have a FC in for him to OU. My reasoning is that I feel the official to OU could be the game-changer. However, I can honestly say I amas confident as I once was with how adamant Robinson was that the Irish led right now. We will have more later on.*** I spoke with James for quite a bit today and he called the Sooners offer "a dream come true" and added, "OU was the reason I love football and my introduction to football was the Sooners, so that offer means so much to me."*** James went on about the Sooners offer and said, "Coachput Coachon the phone and he talked about important it was to have top OKPreps talents like me in Norman. That was pretty awesome and surreal to be honest."*** James just moved to CA and has instantly made an impact for the OKPreps power house. He said that the move was important has helped him get noticed this spring.*** James says he will be camping in Norman this summer and looks forward to learn from the OU staff.*** Bama, ND and Iowa State are others sniffing around evaluating the 2025 fast-riser.