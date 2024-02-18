DrummBeat: Peach State four-star returning to Norman soon?

Spoke briefly with four-star DElast week, who also was at the Sooners’ JR Day a few weeks ago.First and foremost, Gibson has built a strong relationship with Sooners’ DE coach. The four-star edge rusher spoke about Chavis, saying, “He is my guy and he’s so energetic,” Gibson said of Chavis. “We have connected and started to build a real good relationship.”Naturally, Coach Chavis and the Sooners seem to be a quiet team, but one people should at least watch for with Gibson at this point.As for his trip to Oklahoma, Gibson said he enjoyed his visit to Norman, and the Sooners’ JR Day, and called that visit, “Smooth,” while adding, “That visit went smooth and I would call it a success,” the four-star said. “The staff was awesome and they stood out to me.When I asked if the visit went well enough for Gibson to return, he said, “I don’t have a date to return set I stone just yet, but I plan on returning to OU soon.”Obviously, that’s great to hear for Sooners fans hoping that OU can pull the Rivals250 DE out of the Peach State, but that won’t be easy. As of now, in-state Georgia is, naturally, the team I would watch for most along with Clemson, South Carolina and Oregon.: This is one that surprised myself and Parker to begin with when we were gathering the list for the Sooners’ Elite JR Day, in early February. And it goes without saying, that Gibson making the trek to Norman shows how well DE coachand the defensive staff have been working Gibson on the recruiting trail.That said, getting the four-star DE up for an unofficial visit and getting Gibson to commit — or at the very least take an official visit — are different things in the big picture of it all.So for now, Gibson will be someone we watch and check back in with over the spring — along with seeing in person at Rivals Camp in Atlanta — so more updates will be coming. Even with that, I wouldn’t hold my breath too much on the Sooners’ chances with Gibson just yet.Now, if that official visit, or even a return on his own dime, takes place I would then start to pay closer attention to the four-star DE. Until then, we will monitor and let you know when we have more info on the OU and Rivals 250 DE target out of the Peach State.