DrummBeat: On Grant Brix

Brandon Drumm
Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
-
- Apr 28, 2023
-
- 4,409
-
- 45,287
-
- 113
I’m told by sources in Norman that OU and Grant Brix are fading and fading fast. One source even told me, “If I was to bet on it, I’d say he isn’t (going to OU),” the source said. “Just kind of turned over the last few days.”
I know that isn’t what you all want to hear, but thought I’d pass it along. As such, I will be moving my FC to Nebraska for the four-star OL.
I know that isn’t what you all want to hear, but thought I’d pass it along. As such, I will be moving my FC to Nebraska for the four-star OL.