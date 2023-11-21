ADVERTISEMENT

DrummBeat: On Grant Brix

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
4,409
45,287
113
Mustang (OK)
ouinsider.com
I’m told by sources in Norman that OU and Grant Brix are fading and fading fast. One source even told me, “If I was to bet on it, I’d say he isn’t (going to OU),” the source said. “Just kind of turned over the last few days.”

I know that isn’t what you all want to hear, but thought I’d pass it along. As such, I will be moving my FC to Nebraska for the four-star OL.

 
