DrummBeat: Note on staff hitting road this weekend recruiting | Transfer portal notes (UPDATE FRIDAY 6:07 PM)

UPDATE 6:07 PM





Also, so far, according to what I have been told, transfer DT CJ Clark from NC State has not been reached out to by OU.



Doesn’t mean it won’t happen but as I noted in the update, a lot of what the Sooners do in the portal depends on how the entries go next week and likely after bowl season as well.



*******







UPDATE 5:00 PM Friday





*** Okay, so I’m told WR coach Emmett Jones will be in DFW area very soon. Will also be out in the Houston area over the next week as well.



I’m told stops to see 2025 WR commit Gracen Harris is happening and then he will be out seeing WR commit Ivan Carreon and Zion Kearney as well over the next 3-4 days.



None commits that will be seen are Andrew Marsh, etc.



I’m also told that after his trips around the big Texas metros, the Sooners’ WR coach will on a plane to see commits KJ Daniels and Zion Ragins.







*** An additional note or two on who will be joining Brent Venables tonight is TE and new Co-OC Joe Jon Finley when it comes watching 2025 four-star TE offer Nate Roberts.



*** As for who will join BV Saturday, it will be QB coach/Co-OC Seth Littrell and RB coach Demarco Murray, according to what I’m being told. Possibly more staffers as well.



Side note: Some buzz that Dillon Gabriel, Jackson Arnold and General Booty will potentially be in attendance as well watching their buddy Kevin Sperry Jr on Saturday.





*** As you all aware, Bill Bedenbaugh is seeing MSU transfer OL Spencer Brown today. I’m told the visit went/has gone well.



Oklahoma really likes Brown… A lot. I think the portal opening on Monday has been also why you haven’t seen a bunch of offers go out across the board at all positions. Like most big P5 programs, the Sooners are seeing how Monday and Tuesday of next week looks before going all-in and offering a bunch of transfers.



*** I’m told that ASU TE transfer Jalin Conyers is “being evaluated right now” by the Sooners’ staff. Again, we have touched on that situation a few times (see pinned threads) so just keep all of that in mind there when it comes to OU pursuit.



We will update you all if we hear anything that gives us a feeling it is moving in a direction toward the Sooners.



***Another TE target is Notre Dame TE transfer Holden Staes. I’m told the Sooners would like to evaluate him and look into him as well, but no final decisions have been made with ‘Big Transfer Monday’ just around the corner.



File that name away, though.



*** Finally, of this thing with Syracuse and Texas A&M interim bowl head coach Elijah Robinson does go down, I’d say there is some strong indication that the movement people were expecting out of CS could start to take place.



Just something to follow. Robinson is out on the road recruiting for A&M at this time, but we will keep an ear to the ground there.



Stay tuned.



*************







******************







*** Brent Venables will start to hit the road and doing in-homes and going to playoff games starting this weekend.



I’m told that there is a good chance Venables is at the Carl Albert and Heritage Hall games this weekend. Also, out at Washington’s semifinal game seeing 2025 four-star TE target Nate Roberts.



OU has a ton of commits/targets on CA’s squad in 2024 and 2025 class with 2025 four-star QB Kevin Sperry Jr (commit), 2025 ATH Trynae Washington (commit), 2025 LB Marcus James (commit), 2025 ATH/Db Trystan Haynes (offer) and 2024 RB Xavier Robinson (commit).



Heritage Hall has 2024 RB commit Andy Bass.



Something to watch, but will update more once I get a bit more on the head coaches travels.



*** Oklahoma staff will hit the road recruiting this weekend as well. I expect full force in DFW, with Jaydan Hardy being seen, OU stopping by to see 2025 safety target Omarion Robinson and the Sooners out seeing 2026 Lawton MaCarthur safety Adam Austin (has six FBS offers already) as well.





*** On a transfer portal offensive tackle target, Spencer Brown, I’m told that Bill Bedenbaugh is expected up to see him next week when the portal opens up and the recruiting can begin there.



OU and Brown seem to have mutual interest, so that’s one to watch moving forward.



*** There is a name to watch in the Sooners defensive backfield (safety room) that has yet to make a final decision, but I’m told is kicking the tires around on transferring.



We always tread lightly on that type of stuff and won’t put names out there, but according to said players people, there is at least some talk that a portal move could happen.



In my opinion, it would likely be best for OU and the player in question. I’m sure you all can decipher who it is, but again, we at OUinsider aren’t gonna throw names out in case things change as far as decisions go.