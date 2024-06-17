ADVERTISEMENT

DrummBeat: Note on five-star OL after OV this weekend

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Okay, have yet to speak directly to 2025 five-star OL Michael Fasusi, but I have him, Jaden O’Neal and a few others that I will be talking with over the next day or two.


All that said, I did speak to a few sources on Fasusi and the visit with Oklahoma this weekend. The reviews were more positive than even I expected, but again, that’s OU’s side of this.

On the Sooners’ chances with the 5-star Lewisville (TX) OL, it feels like OU and Texas will be battling this one out, according to a few sources and their gut feeling following the OV this weekend.

“(OU) and Texas feel like the leader for [Michael] Fasusi,” the source told OUinsider. “Things seemed to have went good enough that (Oklahoma) made up a lot of much-needed ground on the OV.”

Another source told OUinsider, “Feel good about it. Better than (OU) did before the visit… much, much better, actually. Worried about Texas, but it’s not the feeling of looking up at them like (OU) was doing.”

Oklahoma will also be willing to play the NIL game here. They know a player this position and his talent will garner some big numbers.

Again, I’d temper some of the positivity a bit. However, Oklahoma is starting to feel like they can land Fasusi if a few things work in their favor. The five-star still has (potentially) Oregon and Texas (next weekend) left on the docket, and with that, there is a sense that Fasusi may start to grow a bit weary of the travel and visits.

That is not a sure thing, but it’s something worth paying attention to down the stretch.

All in all, a good weekend and one I hope to get some full quotes from Fasusi before too long to add to what is in these notes.

Stay tuned.
 
