DrummBeat: Note on Chris McClellan (Sun 9:50pm)

*** First, the final decision was made on Saturday to enter the portal while at the Big 12 Title watching some close friends play in the game, I’m told.



The family met there and had some discussions around the event.



*** Secondly, McClellan isn’t officially in the portal YET , but that is expected to happen sometime on Monday or Tuesday.



*** Third, I’m also told they plan on narrowing things down fast and getting things done rather quickly. To that end, a source directly involved said, “I’d expect Chris [McClellan] to visit OU pretty soon if the interest is there once he’s officially in the portal,” the source told me. “Just to see what it’s about there now and see what’s up. But everyone knows Todd Bates is a guy that could make him reach his potential for sure — we are aware of that.”



*** Lastly, in the hour since McClellan entered the portal, the source said that 60 or more coaches have followed them on some sort of social media platform, so they expect a ton of interest.



*** I will follow closely. Update you all when I get more after he is officially in.



*** Side Note: Just so we are clear, I fully expect there to be mutual interest and I also was told McClellan is getting into the portal with a concerted plan.



That doesn’t mean things won’t change, but as of now, they feel like they know the lay of the land and who will be vying for his services.