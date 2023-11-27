ADVERTISEMENT

DrummBeat: Mutual interest between OU and a portal OL (UPDATE Mon 2:35pm)

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
Mustang (OK)
Update MON 2:35 PM

Brown just hit me up and said, “I 100% plan on visiting OU.”

I’m not sure if there is a date set yet, but this is an interesting additional note.

More as I get extra info.



**********
Oklahoma has reached out to Michigan State transfer offensive tackle Spencer Brown, per Brown himself.

I spoke with him a bit and there is mutual interest early on.

Oklahoma is looking for an offensive tackle and a few OL this transfer cycle, so more names will pop up, but I wanted to pass along that OU and Brown have mutual interest and have been in contact already.

Brown has experience playing in 30 career games so far. The MSU transfer has 20 starts as well. He also has 870 career pass-blocking snaps in which he has only given up 8 sacks, per PFF.
 
