DrummBeat: More on 2024 five-star DL David Stone

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
Mustang (OK)
ouinsider.com
*** I spoke to a few sources on 2024 five-star DL David Stone and his visit to Oklahoma last night.


*** The visit started around 8:30 pm and he was accompanied by 2024 four-star DB Mykel Patterson-McDonald and his family.

*** I’m told they hung with Coach Todd Bates and Brent Venables “until 10 pm or a little after,” a source told OUinsider.

*** Sources said the visit went as good as it could have gone and a return visit on June 8th was solidified for the five-star DL to return to OU.

*** I’ll add that fully expect Stone to visit Miami, Florida and Michigan State officially. What order that happens is yet to be seen, but I do think Miami and UF are the schools that will be the Sooners biggest challengers heading into the official season.

*** Could that change? Of course, but OU feels good about where things stand and I feel like they should prior to all the visits.

*** How these visits play out is anyone’s guess, but I do feel Oklahoma will do all they can with NIL here and if that’s good enough, and you add Bates’ relationship with Stone, things should continue to trend in the Sooners’ direction.

*** Lastly, I spoke with a source that told me Stone’s mother and OU have been building a very strong relationship. One source told OUinsider, “(OU) talks to her a few times a week and she is great with (OU). (Coach Bates) is a master at that and even with some hesitation with instate schools, she has been open to OU and more receptive than what most feel she is.”

That’s great news for OU, but still the Sooners have to keep battling and building that relationship, according to sources around Stone. Still, it’s far from where it was and that is a huge positive for the Sooners.

*** I’ll add more to this once I get Stone on the phone and get some quotes from him.

*** Stay tuned.
 
