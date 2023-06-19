DrummBeat: More ChampUBBQ post-visit news| 5-star DL note| 4-star WR| Safety recruiting updates| OKPreps four-star CB post-visit notes & more...

*** We will have more on each and every visitor at the ChampU BBQ this past weekend. Parker and I also plan on having some in-depth interviews, but right now, we have tons of information that we are dropping in note form for you all.So, with that said...*** I will start with 2023 four-star WR. I will have a full interview story on him later on, but something Bussey told me about his time in Norman was, "That was my first OV anywhere, so Coachand Coachreally set the standard high," Bussey said. "It was just an overall great experience for me and my family."Bussey has an OV to Texas this upcoming weekend, and then he says that he plans on visiting A&M officially sometime in the season. That said, a return to Norman for the Party in the Palace isn't out of the question.As far as where the Sooners stand, this feels like a very wide open race right now. Oklahoma has been quietly building up some momentum with the four-star WR, but there is still some time to go. Still, if the Sooners were to ever fill up, I would venture to guess that room would be made for a talent like Bussey. I just can't see them turning down a player of his caliber, no matter what the numbers look like.For now, the Sooners have set the standard and have also made it to where Oklahoma is more than just a hat on the table. Meaning the Sooners have become a contender for one of the better WR's in the 2024 class. UT, A&M and a few others are up there as well, and with how open Bussey is, any of those programs has chance to land the four-star WR.Lastly, Bussey says that he plans on deciding in fall sometime, with no definitive date set as of now.*** Another big visitor was elite Rivals150 DL and Sooners target,I have been in touch with McKinley some on Sunday evening, and we exchanged some messages about his visit to OU and his recruitment overall. In my talks with McKinley, the elite DL told OUinsider, "I really like OU," McKinley says. "I just love being able to learn more about the coaches and getting to know them better. That is what stood out to me. Especially with how close I am with CoachMcKinley also told OUinsider that he has a ways to go before he announces a decision, stating, "I won't be committing until the Under Armor All American Game in January."That could be a huge deal if the Sooners improve like most feel they will during the 2023 season. If the Sooners start to win again, a late commitment like that could play into the Sooners' hands, no doubt. However, it could also be a hinderance if LSU is able to garner more time to catchup to the likes of OU, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State. All of which McKinley will OV or has already OV'd. All except LSU... so far.During the Sooners' OV with the elite DL, I am told that, McKinley and his family really hit it off (). It was obvious to everyone, and a source with knowledge of the recruitment said you could see it from the start of the visit while also adding, "The way Coach Bates andacted around each other, you can't fake that. That's a different type of cohesiveness and relationship, " the source noted. "He and his mom also seemed very impressed with the SOUL mission. I think people just feel he is guaranteed to end up at LSU, but that's not the feeling (OU) is getting right now."On the latter part of the sources quote above, I would generally agree. However, downplaying the LSU Tigers' chances with the big-time Lafayette (LA) DL is something I am not willing to do just yet. I get there isn't an official with LSU set up, and Texas is the last one he has on the docket for this month. Still, Baton Rouge is roughly 50 minutes from his home and that location is going to be difficult to hold off as things get closer to NSD -- even with LSU playing catchup right now. So when you add that McKinley isn't planning on announcing until January, that is just another hurdle for not only OU, but also Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State to overcome.Knowing that UT is the final OV, and that no other OV's are set for even late July, I think it would be a very telling sign for the Sooners if they could somehow get McKinley back to Norman, for the Party in the Palace, during the last weekend of July. If that was to become a reality, I would think the Sooners are in even better position than I have been giving them credit for up to this point. However, that isn't guaranteed, with McKinley telling me, "I am not quite sure yet," he said about a potential Party in the Palace unofficial visit in July. "I am not really sure if I am visiting anyone in July at all. We will have to see."Regarding programs the Sooners are competing with for McKinley's services, the Texas Longhorns seem to have a similar feeling as Oklahoma, with them also quietly making a good run at the elite DL. To that point, some around Austin feel they have a decent chance with McKinley, but they also know the OV this weekend will be huge for the Horns.Another program that has been less talked about is Ohio State, with McKinley having already OV'd with the Buckeyes. tOSU hasas their DL coach, and we all are aware that he has been a thorn in the Sooners' side during several recruiting battles over the years. That said, the question with the Buckeyes is distance to Columbus and if that will be an issue?Regarding the Aggies, I haven't heard a ton on them, but don't mistake that for them being out of it. A&M's recent history of recruiting defensive linemen has to automatically give some pause to anyone following a DL recruitment they are involved with -- including McKinley's.Even with all of those programs battling the Sooners,has done such a phenomenal job with McKinley up to this point. Add that Coach Bates and the Sooners' staff are very faith-driven, it's just another thing that seems to be working in the Sooners' favor early on in his recruitment.Still, McKinley doesn't seem to be in any hurry to make a decision. That means Oklahoma andwill have to continue to swing away while also continuing to use the momentum the staff has accrued from this past weekend if they want to land the Rivals150 DL.More to come throughout the summer as this one is far from anything decision-wise.*** Oklahoma hosted 2023 three-star safetythis weekend, and this is one that just doesn't feel like it is going to end in the Sooners' favor. In speaking to several sources, I got the vibe that Oklahoma likes Denson, but it's four-star ATHthat is the one the Sooners have their sights on the most, along with OKPreps four-star safetyI am told that Denson had a great time in Norman, and at the ChampUBBQ festivities, but a source also told OUinsider, "Florida seems to be the team he has his eyes and heart on the most. At least that was the sense most around (OU) got with Denson."If we get some other info on Denson and the Sooners we will update you all. This just doesn't have a good feeling for Oklahoma at this time.*** Speaking of four-star safety, he and his family are now headed to Florida State on Monday. After that, they will end their tour of OV's in Manhattan (KS), and sources around the four-star safety tell OUinsider that a decision could come as early as July.As far as how things went on his OV, sources continue to think OU did a really good job with the family. Mike Sr has always been high on the Sooners, with him having grown up watching OU/NU games as a child, he told me. Also, he and Sooners safety coachhave a phenomenal relationship. However, it's Boganowski's mother that the Sooners need to sell more than anyone. According to sources I have talked to on both sides of the recruitment, KSU has a done a great job with her. Even still, the OU staff and the whole Boganowski family have really become tight-knit over the last year, so it comes as no surprise that OU feels they did a great job this past weekend, or that the Sooners' staff rolled out the red carpet for the long, rangy defensive back.Even with the OV going swimmingly for OU and the Boganowski's, it's not a shock that the Sooners are a little leery of the upcoming OV to Kansas State this next weekend. A source told OUinsider, "KSU isn't trailing too far behind (OU) and they are going to pull out all the stops to try and make sure they keepin state," the source noted. "I think KSU is going to be willing to play him anywhere he wants because it's known Boganowski prefers safety over all other positions. Up to this point, (OU has) been the only one recruiting Boganowski at that position. But he is such a priority for (the Wildcats) that some feel they will allow him to come in and compete at whatever position he wants, as long as they can get him to be in their '24 class."When you think about it, that's a smart play for the Wildcats if it's truly what ends up taking place. Because before the OV, Mike Sr. told me that KSU was recruiting Boganowski at more of a jack backer/rover type of player. Also () when you add that the Wildcats linebacker coach, Steve Stanard, also coached Mike Sr's position, and recruited him to New Mexico State in 1997, you can see why the Sooners feel a bit of hesitation -- even with some very strong confidence before and after the OV this past weekend. Still, with that information in hand, it's obviously something to monitor moving forward or until a decision is made by the four-star safety.But back to the weekend visit with OU...I heard from numerous people that were impressed with the four-star safety size. One source that was around Boganowski this weekend told OUinsider, "That is one good looking kid," the source said. "His size already and his frame are impressive. Not many you can find at the safety position that are built like [Boganowski]."Because of his great size and athleticism, it goes without saying that Oklahoma and Sooners safety coachare hoping the ChampU BBQ did enough to keep the Sooners at the top. Still, OU also went into this weekend knowing they weren't getting a commitment from the KansasPreps DB, despite some feeling he may be on "commitment watch." Now, that doesn't mean there weren't some things said that make a lot people in the Switzer Center feel good about their chances to land Boganowski. One of those things is when I overheard Boganowski tell another OU player -- at one of the camps -- that Oklahoma has "always felt like home." Shortly after that, his father told me, "This visit is the one we have been looking forward to the most and for the longest time," the elder Boganowski told OUinsider. Both very positive sentiments toward the Sooners a day prior to the OV.Look, with all that I have heard or been told, I still like my Future Cast to the Sooners right now. Even with that being the case, I will be keeping a close eye on the KSU visit. If anyone is going to ruin the Sooners' chances for the big-time safety, it's going to be the Wildcats due to some longtime connections and it's location being 20 min from the Bogonowski's home.Parker and I should have a lot more on Boganowski after we talk with Bogo himself, along with his father over the next 24 hours or so. I just wanted to get out the notes I already accrued on the safety to keep you all full of information.*** Another safety that Oklahoma is after is four-star. I spoke with his father today after they left the Sooners facilities, and a meeting withandthis afternoon. The elder McDonald told OUinsider, "Man, that visit was crazy. Just everything about it. It was perfect."MPM had been looking at a August commitment date, but I am told that July is the likely timeline now. Before that decision takes place, the OKPreps four-star has an official visit to Houston that he plans on still taking. That visit was originally scheduled for this past weekend, but MPM instead OV'd to Oklahoma. With that bit of information known, and regardless of the UH visit upcoming, I really like the Sooners' chances with MPM after all I have been told following his OV to OU.I will have more on MPM and five-star DL, with Stone slated to record aepisode this week with me for YouTube. Really excited to start doing those again and especially to start with a big name like Stone.***On not so good news -- but also some obvious news at the same time -- I have flipped my FC to UGA for four-star DL. From what I have heard, things just "seemed a bit off" with JJA on the visit. Oklahoma tried and did all they could to make a run at Conroe (TX) DL. It seems that JJA is heading into his OV with Georgia uncommitted, but I wouldn't be shocked or surprised to see him leave Athens this weekend committed to the back-to-back national champs.*** Finally, I'll have more on four-star DBlater on, but the Sooners hit a home run there. The issue, though, is that even with the Sooners in a good spot, the OKPreps star wants to take some visits to the likes of Alabama, Miami and a few others. Both of which offered Jordan in late April and late May, respectively.The other contenders are TCU and Okstate, but a source close Jordan was adamant about where Oklahoma stood and felt that the Sooners would be the pick quicker than even the four-star Union DB thinks, adding, "Oh, you know OU is the top school for him by a landslide," the source noted. "(Devon Jordan) may feel he needs to take a visit to Bama and Miami, but his official to TCU isn't even until early in the season. With how he feels about the Sooners, you have to think a July visit back to OU could change quite a bit when it comes to his timeline."I don't know if I fully buy what the source is saying, but I do think a decision will come earlier than when Jordan expects. I am just not sure it's July that it takes place. However, August is a viable spot because Jordan bounced around with timelines when I spoke to him on Sunday evening. One of the timelines he threw out to me was him committing in "early August before the season and before my senior year."So if that was the case, it would solidify the Sooners even more, considering the four-star DB told me that he was looking to visit Bama this week, but he said that he had to reschedule. So with no other visits planned -- outside of a POTENTIALLY in-season official to TCU -- I just have a hard time seeingand the Sooners losing out on the OKPreps CB.Thus, I like my FC pick to Oklahoma right now.