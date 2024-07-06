ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting DrummBeat: Latest on today’s two HUGE announcements

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
4,751
47,881
113
Mustang (OK)
ouinsider.com
*** I’ll start with Omarion Robinson. He’s the supposed easy one here. I think and continue to feel this is going to be an OU win AGAIN in the Natural State.



I don’t want to minimize this get for the Sooners either. He is worthy of excitement and worthy of being lauded as a HUGE get for the Sooners.

He is announcing via his IG today at 4pm so stay tuned for that. Should be between OU, Oregon and Arkansas.

Again, I like the Sooners here.

***Now, for the other Rivals100 announcement in OT Lamont Rogers.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: Chris_Patterson, jacebam, MidNiteMarauder0 and 24 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm
  • Sticky

Recruiting DrummBeat: Rogers update (July 4th update 10:38am)

Replies
75
Views
8K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
JeffSaintPatrick
JeffSaintPatrick
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Another big-time Sooners’ target nearing a decision? | Sooners’ standing and chances?

Replies
24
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Brandon Drumm
Brandon Drumm
CasonH

Remaining Targets on Big Board 2025

Replies
0
Views
371
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
CasonH
CasonH
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: Post OV note on Rivals100 OL Lamont Rogers | Andrew Babalola note | NIL and insider takes on things (Fri 3:25pm)

Replies
14
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Termin8or1234
T
Parker Thune

Lamont Rogers note (Wed 10:00am)

Replies
50
Views
6K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Ted The Dread
Ted The Dread
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back