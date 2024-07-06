Brandon Drumm
- Apr 28, 2023
*** I’ll start with Omarion Robinson. He’s the supposed easy one here. I think and continue to feel this is going to be an OU win AGAIN in the Natural State.
I don’t want to minimize this get for the Sooners either. He is worthy of excitement and worthy of being lauded as a HUGE get for the Sooners.
He is announcing via his IG today at 4pm so stay tuned for that. Should be between OU, Oregon and Arkansas.
Again, I like the Sooners here.
***Now, for the other Rivals100 announcement in OT Lamont Rogers.
***Now, for the other Rivals100 announcement in OT Lamont Rogers.
