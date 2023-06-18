DrummBeat: Late Saturday/Early Sunday night ChampU BBQ notes|4-star & 5-star DL notes| Extra note on 5-star DE/DL | 4-star DB| 4-star RB|More (Jun 18)

*** Not a whole lot to talk about with them still visiting but...



*** First, I continue to hear really positive things about four-star DL Nigel Smith. A source told OUinsider tonight, "He and his family seemed so chill when they were around everyone and they look and act like they are just comfortable. You can really tell Smith and his fam have been (to OU) a lot."



I asked their feeling on Smith and how they feel about OU and his recruitment. The source told OUinsider, "He has been open about how much he likes OU while he has been (on the visit)," the source said. "I just don't know that he shuts things down or stops taking his visits. Haven't gotten a vibe either way."



The source went on and told me that they felt that it could happen -- and didn't write off Smith shutting things down if the Sooners made that big of a move -- but when I have talked to Smith about his decision timeline he has always been pretty adamant about how he wants to do things. On that note, Smith told me about a month ago that he wanted to announce in September when they open up the new stadium at Melissa High School.



Obviously, that has changed before, so I guess that could happen again, but I just don't know that to be on his mind -- at least it wasn't before the OV this weekend. Regardless, I still think the Sooners are in a good spot and we continue to hear OU has done a great job with him and his family this weekend.



We will talk with Smith and I will try and get down to see him in person this week as well.







*** Another player that is one to watch is 2024 four-star DB Devon Jordan. The OKPreps star visited Okstate last week and the pokes feel like they are in a decent position to at least challenge Oklahoma. That said, a source tonight told OUinsider, "He is getting close. Coach Brandon Hall and Jay Valai have done a great job with him, and there are some other connections that have really been a positive for the Sooners," the source noted on the four-star OKPreps DB from Tulsa Union. "The TCU stuff was very real early on, but Valai and OU have made it hard for Jordan to say no. And this OV has been something for him, that's for sure."



Again, he was one I would have pointed to "on commit watch" heading into this weekend. I wouldn't be shocked if that happened either. Still, Jordan has been pretty close to the vest about things so he is one I will have to get out to Tulsa and see early this week.



Overall, I really like where OU is at right now with Jordan, so I have my eyes and ears on the ready just in case.



*** I know you all want to know more on a few other visitors like five-star DL Dominick McKinley and others (working on him and others), but what I can tell you is that four-star RB Caden Durham is really having a very good time. Like Jordan, I don't know if Durham is going to make a decision soon or continue to take visits.



Durham has yet to set an official to LSU, and that program has been the one that most felt was the Sooners biggest competition. But with things looking to be moving in a really positive direction with Durham's close friends Xavier Robinson, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, and David Stone, you have to be feeling better about things if you're Demarco Murray and company.



On that 'friends' note, and how that might play into things, a source close to Durham told OUinsider, "[OU] is really pushing that 'playing with your childhood and close friends' pitch pretty hard with all four of those guys," the source said. "But, it's Coach Murray's development and overall relationship with [Durham] that has been hitting home more than anything else with CD."



Again, this weekend has been big with Durham and his family, so now it's in the four-star RB's hands on when he wants to decide, or if that LSU trip is going to take place at a later date. Either way, we are going to dig on that over the next few days and hope to have more for you all.



*** I talked about five-star DL David Stone with a source that has direct knowledge, and they felt things are moving up for the Sooners. The source even made a declaration and stated, "All of those boys (MPM, CD, X and Stone) have been talking about playing together since they were little kids," the source stated. "If the other three of them were to commit to OU, I just don't see how David [Stone] wouldn't be a Sooner in the end. I mean, right now he is really reserved about things, but he has also told us how much he loves it [in Norman]. He has been so happy the last few days being around the staff and his close friends. They act like brothers."



As far as who has been with Stone on his OV to Oklahoma, that same source told me, "He has both parents there, with his mom, dad and little brother on the visit. They have enjoyed it, too, and dad has always been very pro-OU. So this about selling momma, but I do know OU has done a good job with her. She has been enjoying herself, too."



Everyone knows that OU has had some work to do with mom, but sources also have stated that prior to the OV the Sooners had been making up some major ground with her. I have yet to hear how things have gone with her and OU on the OV -- outside of the quote above. We will have to ask around after the OV ends about all of that with his mom, but I will add that sources feel the Sooners have done a great job with Stone, so that is also good news for OU.



Quick Take on Stone: Look, I know you all want him to shut things down, but he isn't going to be the type to just announce and be done. I guess Stone could shock me on that fact, but he is such a big name that him not doing a live announcement on one of the recruiting outlets would be a big shock. So, until you hear him setting up a commitment date, I think things will always feel just out of reach for Sooners fans -- regardless of how well things are going between OU and Stone. Just the life of recruiting 5-star DL.



All that said, I still like OU and feel the Sooners are making things even more difficult for others this weekend.







*** Finally, the OV's will be at the Sam Noble Museum tomorrow morning for breakfast and a final group hangout. After that, they will begin exit talks before the recruits and their families leave Norman. That usually entails meeting with position coaches and BV, so we will be on things as the day moves along tomorrow.



As for tonight, I spoke to a source that is there visiting and was told, "That Toby Keith hanger is insane! We got to walk through his jets, sit in some flashy luxury cars, eat so much good food and hang with everyone," the source said. "That hanger has a weight room, basketball court and a bunch of other things. It's like it's own little world. Before that we all went to Brent Venables' house and it was crazy, too."



The source said this was by far the most organized and best visit they have been on, so I think that might also shut down the "unorganized" rumor that was brought up multiple times earlier this week. Basically, OU has done a great job with everyone and we should have more on things later on Sunday and Monday!





EXTRA NOTE:



*** A little nugget from last weekend: We all know 5-star DE/DL Williams Nwaneri is at Tennessee this weekend and that is the Sooners' biggest competition for the 5-star pass rusher. That said, I can tell you that heading into the weekend sources were talking about the Sooners feeling really good about things. One source I spoke with on Thursday told me, "(OU) thinks (they) are in the top spot, but (the Sooners) know the Tennessee visit is going to be the tell-all," the source said. "(OU) had some special people come (on the lines of his culture and heritage) and talk with Nwaneri and his family. (OU) also had Adebawore's family help with them. Those two families are fairly close with very similar backgrounds, so that seemed to make them feel really comfortable with things."



Because of that, it really does feel like things were moving in a very good direction before the Tennessee visit, so if OU can make it out of this weekend still in prime position, things should get much, much better for them regarding the five-star DL.



Parker should have more on this situation this week, but I wanted to pass those quotes along to you all while they were fresh on my mind.







Have a blessed Father's Day!