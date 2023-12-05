DrummBeat: Another note on 4-star DL target committed elsewhere | Toriano Pride note | McClellan note (Tues 12:30pm)

Expecting Todd Bates to be by Lafayette (La) on Friday, per sources. No delay or anything. Just how things have worked and what has been planned the whole time.



This will be the first meeting of OU and the four-star A&M target since he committed to the Aggies in person.



Oklahoma has some work to do here but they have remained in nearly every other day communication with McKinley since he committed to A&M, as Bates and the four-star continue to build a strong rapport.



I’m also told that Bates and McKinley’s mother, Angie, have continued have a strong communication as well.



We reported earlier this week that OU was gonna swing big here, but also that work will be needed to make the flip.



I would keep an even keel of expectation here as this is trending well for OU but there is a lot that still needs accomplished for a flip to take place.



*** We are expecting transfer CB Toriano Pride to be in the portal sometime today or tomorrow. It will be then that OU can make contact there.



Unsure what the delay has been, but that has been the hold up on the Sooners’ end of things.



Side note: So we are clear, he entered today and that has been the hold up with communication up to that point.



Also, watch for Mizzou here. They could be a team that is a MAJOR player for him.



*** Same with transfer DL Chris McClellan. We said Monday or Tuesday to expect him to be officially in the portal and then things to move swiftly, as we reported earlier on Sunday.