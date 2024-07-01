ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting DrummBeat: Another big-time Sooners’ target nearing a decision? | Sooners’ standing and chances?

Brandon Drumm

Brandon Drumm

Co-Publisher OUinsider.com
Staff
Apr 28, 2023
ouinsider.com
2025 Rivals100 OL Lamont Rogers will be releasing his decision date soon enough. I wouldn’t be shocked if in the next 24-48hrs we got a definitive date. We have long said that he wouldn’t get past July 10 (being a bit liberal with that date, in my opinion), and I still stand by that. Obviously, that’s if things don’t change (and the date has a few times already).



That said, it’s Rogers’ decision and date to announce, but we have stated that OU, Texas A&M, Mizzou and Florida State are still pursuing him and trying to earn a commitment from the elite offensive tackle.

Source today said, “Oklahoma has made a really solid pitch to Lamont [Rogers], and one that has his attention, but A&M and Mizzou are making this one heckuva battle. Those three seem to be the ones putting up the biggest fight.”

I still like the Sooners’ standing here, but I also am very aware that OU’s two biggest contenders (A&M and Mizzou) are known for some last second NIL heroics. Even knowing that, this feels like a recruitment where his mom loving the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh could play in Oklahoma’s favor. The question is if that, his obvious development at Oklahoma and the Sooners NIL pitch are enough in the end?

Something we will find out about soon — and shortly after his decision date is announced.

As of now, I’m liking OU here but we are watching and listening closely to see if anything changes down the stretch.

Stay tuned.
 
