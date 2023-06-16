DrummBeat: Added unofficial visit to OU this weekend | Latest on midweek official visitor

*** I spoke to 2024 RB and recent OV’er, Xavier Robinson, for a bit today and the Carl Albert star told me that he really enjoyed his official visit to Oklahoma earlier this week.



As a matter of fact, Robinson enjoyed it so much that he told me that he planned on returning to OU on Friday and Saturday to hang with his close friends (Mykel Patterson-McDonald, David Stone and Caden Durham) and talk with Coach Demarco Murray.



With the Sooners getting an unofficial from Robinson this weekend, added to the “28 official visitors,” per Brent Venables, you have to like the Sooners’ chances. That said, Robinson tells me the plan is to take an OV to OKstate for now. I’m not 100% sure the visit takes place, and with me expecting a decision one or another from X before the month of June ends, I just think this comes down to ISU and OU more than OU and OKstate.



Now, if the June 23rd OV to OKstate takes place, we may need to recalculate my feeling on this recruitment altogether. Still, if what I have been told, and what some sources feel is true, Oklahoma feels like they have made quite the impression on the OKPreps star. This weekend’s unofficial visit may just add fuel to the fire for Oklahoma.



Stay tuned for more on Robinson.