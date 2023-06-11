ADVERTISEMENT

Dropping a new FC for a four-star 2024 DE (Sat 7:15pm)

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,584
46,658
113
I have to admit I've been sandbagging y'all for a little while in order to keep things relatively quiet, but it's gotten to the point where I can't really do that anymore. If this tells you anything at face value, I drove all the way out to a team camp at the University of Central Missouri this weekend just to see Jayshawn Ross.

We've previously reported that OU was in the catbird seat, and that getting Ross to speed up his timeline was really all that the Sooners needed to do. That's exactly what has occurred over the last couple weeks, and the four-star defensive end is trending hard and fast to Oklahoma at the moment. He'll be at OU's elite camp next Tuesday before returning to town on Friday for his ChampU BBQ official visit.

There's definitely a world in which Ross is officially in the class by the end of June. He told me tonight that he's aiming for an August 15 commitment date, but acknowledged that things may move faster pending his OU official. Miguel Chavis has done wondrous work here, and Oklahoma's in position to slam the door shut on this recruitment as soon as next weekend.

 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Haha
Reactions: Uglykidjoe64, nazeer77, Rick1OU and 122 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Parker Thune

Note on a four-star LB (Wed 5:00pm)

Replies
8
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
Brandon Drumm

DrummBeat: 2026 four-star QB Dereon Coleman visit went… (Sat 3:15 pm)

Replies
18
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
cgazsooner
C
Parker Thune

Update on Kade Pietrzak (Sat 5:00pm)

Replies
22
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Parker Thune
Parker Thune
Parker Thune

Update on a four-star DE target (Mon 7:05pm)

Replies
23
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Kbwitme
K
Parker Thune

The latest on four-star LB Dawson Merritt

Replies
26
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Chiefgelanta
Chiefgelanta
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today