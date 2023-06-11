Dropping a new FC for a four-star 2024 DE (Sat 7:15pm)

I have to admit I've been sandbagging y'all for a little while in order to keep things relatively quiet, but it's gotten to the point where I can't really do that anymore. If this tells you anything at face value, I drove all the way out to a team camp at the University of Central Missouri this weekend just to seeWe've previously reported that OU was in the catbird seat, and that getting Ross to speed up his timeline was really all that the Sooners needed to do. That's exactly what has occurred over the last couple weeks, and the four-star defensive end is trending hard and fast to Oklahoma at the moment. He'll be at OU's elite camp next Tuesday before returning to town on Friday for his ChampU BBQ official visit.There's definitely a world in which Ross is officially in the class by the end of June. He told me tonight that he's aiming for an August 15 commitment date, but acknowledged that things may move faster pending his OU official. Miguel Chavis has done wondrous work here, and Oklahoma's in position to slam the door shut on this recruitment as soon as next weekend.