Boom! Sooners land 2025 Rivals150 WR Marcus Harris | Added note on WR numbers for 2025 class

Apr 28, 2023
Oklahoma with a big start to the week after 2025 WR Marcus Harris not only makes a spur-of-the-moment visit to Oklahoma, but also commits to the Sooners.


As Parker alluded to last week, this thing came together quickly and WR coach Emmett Jones flexed his muscle by getting Oklahoma back into Mater Dei, one of the best HS programs in the nation.

The addition of Harris joins Rivals250 WR Elijah Thomas and dual-sport ATH Gracen Harris in style Sooners’ WR class. All three are four-stars in the 2025 class.

*** As far as numbers go, I was told yesterday that OU would “like to take four to six WR in this class,” a source said.

With Andrel Anthony and Jalil Farooq out of eligibility after this season, along with Nic Anderson, Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson all having ability to go pro after this season, Coach Jones and [Seth] Littrell would like to have some upcoming talent and depth in place.

Now, I think five is more likely than six WRs in the 2025 class, but if things fall right in recruiting — and possibly the portal — there is a world where OU can add up to six new WRs on the roster, heading into the 2025 season.

Something we will be watching as OU looks to host more four-star WRs this weekend.
 
