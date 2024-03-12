ADVERTISEMENT

An update on the Porter Moser saga (Mon 7:00pm)

Brody Lusk

Brody Lusk

There have been numerous "updates" on the Porter Moser saga shared publicly on Twitter. Here is what I’ve gathered:

First and foremost, among numerous sources, I've had only one who has been hesitant to believe the rumors. However, today, he changed his tune and informed me that he expects Moser to take the DePaul job this offseason. This same source told me three times today throughout the conversation, "He is gone." So take that for what it’s worth.

Another detail I will throw into this update: Moser and his wife actually never sold their home in Chicago. Should Moser take the DePaul job, you won’t be seeing him on Zillow. One rumor that has been thrown around today is that Moser was negotiating with OU and doing so to potentially gain more NIL or facilities. After speaking with one source on this matter, they said, "NIL is the real kicker here."

Another interesting wrinkle is that Moser has not yet reaffirmed anything regarding his plans to people who would be affected by this. They are completely in the dark. One source is now operating under the assumption that Moser will not be returning to Oklahoma. One thing that I expressed might be an issue last month is Moser’s buyout, but sources on the DePaul side have told me that there is nothing on the DePaul side that would be an issue, and that this is 100% in Moser’s hands.

This is a very fluid situation, and I will continue to keep you guys well up-to-date as things progress. I have even more feelers out there, so I might be able to provide more updates very soon.
 
