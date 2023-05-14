Add another top target visiting for the ChampU BBQ...

Parker Thune
It shouldn't be a major shock to anybody that has kept up with the overall tenor of his recruitment, but three-star safety target Michael Boganowski will take his Oklahoma official visit on the weekend of June 16-18.
Boganowski also informed me that he plans to take three more June officials with Stanford, Washington and Kansas State.
Mom really likes Stanford because of the academic prowess, but Oklahoma seems to be the family's overall preference, and this is primarily an OU/K-State battle down the stretch here. My FutureCast favors the Sooners for Boganowski, who was most recently on campus with his entire family for the spring game. With Michael Hawkins and Jaydan Hardy in Boganowski's ear, and with no guarantee that Aaron Flowers will waver from his commitment to Oregon, expect the Sooners to make every effort to close this one out in the weeks ahead. I'd bank on a late June/early July decision after the OV dust settles, similar to how things went with so many of OU's 2023 signees. Boganowski and Hardy, along with the Sooners' original 2024 pledge in Jeremiah Newcombe, would help comprise the nucleus of an excellent class in the defensive backfield for Oklahoma.
