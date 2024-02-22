A big update on one of Oklahoma's most coveted 2025 targets

The Sooners have carried strong momentum through the dead period after hosting Cure for a visit on Feb. 3. A well-placed source informed me tonight that Oklahoma will get Cure back on campus this spring, potentially multiple times, and that an official visit date is not yet finalized but in the works.Really, really good sign here. And I will say that the vibe from the OU side is the type of placid confidence that generally bodes well. The Sooner staff knows they have to take a gradual approach and delicately loosen K-State's stranglehold on this recruitment; it seems that is happening in real time. Cure's parents are very high on Oklahoma. I'll reiterate that I feel OU is the only team that can convince him to go out of state. We'll see how things unfold over the next month or so, but as things stand, the expectation is that Cure will be back in Norman within a matter of weeks, and that alone is reason for some optimism.