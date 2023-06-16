4-Piece Nuggets: Status with in-state recruits, commit watch & more

Parker Thune
— Let's start with the fact that I've flipped my FC from Iowa State to Oklahoma for Xavier Robinson, and that I've also entered a FutureCast for Mykel Patterson-McDonald. It's certainly beginning to feel as though Robinson looked for every possible reason not to go to OU, but in the end, the official visit left his choice undeniable. The vibes have been strong coming out of his midweek OV, and the only reason I initially held out on Patterson-McDonald was because he hadn't scheduled an Oklahoma official and was seemingly joined at the hip with David Stone. As I've continually reaffirmed, Stone is the type of player with which you can't take anything for granted until the decision is finalized, and that isn't necessarily his fault. Until he commits and signs, there will always be a bit of David Hicks PTSD that comes into play, and rightfully so. But given that Stone remains an OU lean, and that Patterson-McDonald has now locked in an OV for the ChampU BBQ alongside Stone and childhood friend Caden Durham, I'm confident enough to project Patterson-McDonald to Oklahoma.
— Michael Boganowski is a player that many have speculated could be on commit watch this weekend, and I'll admit I had some optimism in that regard too. But in speaking with Boganowski and his father yesterday at OU's elite camp, I can tell you all that you will not see a decision from the four-star ATH until July. The family is dead-set on taking all five of his officials and evaluating the decision thereafter. However, don't get it twisted... Boganowski's family is very pro-OU, and the relationship with Brandon Hall is rock-solid. In my estimation, it would take a lot for any school to overcome OU's lead for the Junction City (Kan.) native. I believe the shortlist of players that could realistically commit this weekend (whether silently or publicly) includes Durham, Jayshawn Ross, James Nesta, Samaj Jones and Davon Mitchell.
— Michael Boganowski is a player that many have speculated could be on commit watch this weekend, and I'll admit I had some optimism in that regard too. But in speaking with Boganowski and his father yesterday at OU's elite camp, I can tell you all that you will not see a decision from the four-star ATH until July. The family is dead-set on taking all five of his officials and evaluating the decision thereafter. However, don't get it twisted... Boganowski's family is very pro-OU, and the relationship with Brandon Hall is rock-solid. In my estimation, it would take a lot for any school to overcome OU's lead for the Junction City (Kan.) native. I believe the shortlist of players that could realistically commit this weekend (whether silently or publicly) includes Durham, Jayshawn Ross, James Nesta, Samaj Jones and Davon Mitchell.