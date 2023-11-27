4-Piece Nuggets: Quick hitters on portal and recruiting (Mon 5:30pm)

Parker Thune
Apr 30, 2023
— A couple sources expressed some brief concern that Zion Ragins might re-open his recruitment after Jeff Lebby's departure, but I held off on saying anything in the moment, largely because Emmett Jones is Emmett Jones. And because Emmett Jones is Emmett Jones, I've been told that everything has been quickly stabilized with Ragins. A well-placed source on the recruitment told me that Oklahoma is "not worried at all. [The] relationship is solid." Jones made it an immediate priority to reach out to Ragins, and it sounds like his proactive approach has helped calm the waters entirely. When I asked Ragins if Lebby's departure had him feeling any different about OU, his response was, "No, sir. Not at all."
— Want a fun little bombshell, albeit one that might add up to nothing in the end? I'm told Oklahoma has re-engaged with Brayden Platt, and that the four-star linebacker has been "very responsive." I'll hold out on touting the Sooners' chances at a flip unless they can get him back to campus, but it's an intriguing development. Oklahoma was the runner-up for his services, ultimately losing out to Oregon over the summer for the Yelm (Wash.) star.
— Yes, Oklahoma will pursue Raleek Brown, who was committed to the Sooners for several months in 2021 before following Lincoln Riley to USC. Will the Sooners end up a major player for Brown? It's too early to say, and the former five-star is sure to have no shortage of options. But the familiarity with Oklahoma should at least give the Sooners a leg to stand on. He's dynamite with the ball in his hands.
— I was a HUGE fan of Jocelyn Malaska as a high school prospect, and he's now entering the transfer portal after two years at Utah. He's the older brother of 2026 cornerback Evenson Malaska, who already holds an OU offer. I can say with a degree of authority that if OU decided to move here (and I'm not sure yet whether that will be the case), he would jump at the opportunity to be a Sooner. I know for a fact that Oklahoma will be in the market for a cornerback via the portal, and last night in the transfer thread, I posted an interesting nugget about a starting SEC corner that could be looking for a new home this offseason. If that particular player enters the portal, Oklahoma would be his preferred destination, and that's obviously all I can say for right now on the matter. Admittedly, Malaska has yet to play meaningful time at Utah, so it would be a bit of a flier (i.e. Tyler Guyton and Kani Walker in 2022) if the Sooners did decide to move on him. But that's definitely a name to file away.
— Here's a bonus nugget. I expect the Sooners to look to the portal to fill Dozie Ezukanma's spot, but if they do decide to make a late run at a high school receiver, Josiah Martin is one to watch. He's visited OU on multiple occasions already, and is a former high school teammate of Jackson Arnold. The Sooners toyed with offering him this spring, but although Emmett Jones was sold on Martin, Jeff Lebby was not. Now that Lebby is obviously no longer in the picture, I can see a world in which OU circles back around here.