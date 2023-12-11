4-Piece Nuggets: More intel and vibes with transfers (Mon 3:50pm)

— Sources I've spoken with today are quite optimistic that OU will be the landing spot for Notre Dame TE transfer Holden Staes, but he'll visit Washington before he gets the chance to make it down to Oklahoma this weekend. Going forward, I would operate under the assumption that if that visit does take place and he doesn't snap-commit to UW, the Sooners are the team to beat. In portal season, it can never be assumed that a kid won't simply decide to shut things down and commit to a given school on the spot. Everything happens on a drastically accelerated timeline. So let's see what happens on Staes' visit to Washington before the confidence rides too high. But with that caveat noted, just understand that folks in the Switzer Center think they're in good shape.



— Spoke to sources close to Mario Anderson as well as sources on the OU end. The transfer running back from South Carolina will get an in-person visit from DeMarco Murray this week, and the plan is for him to be in Norman come the weekend. I like where OU sits in this race, and I'm told Anderson is simply looking for an offense that meshes with his skill set. Oklahoma fits the bill. Unless Tennessee-Martin transfer Samuel Franklin were to beat him to the punch, I'd wager Oklahoma ends up nabbing Anderson.



— I share Brandon's optimism that the Sooners will go at least 1-for-2 with former North Texas OL Febechi Nwaiwu and erstwhile Michigan State OL Geno VanDeMark. I think there's a decent chance they get both. And obviously, that would go a long way toward rebuilding a depleted offensive line heading into 2024. The Sooners will have to replace four starters, and while Jacob Sexton is an obvious plug-and-play option at left tackle, the other spots (besides Cayden Green at LG) will be up for grabs. A line consisting of (L-R) Sexton, Green, Troy Everett or Josh Bates, Nwaiwu/VanDeMark and Spencer Brown is pretty dang solid, and there's always the chance a guy like Jake Taylor or Heath Ozaeta makes a big jump this offseason and can push for starting duty.



— In non-transfer news, the Sooners did host Brendan Zurbrugg on his official visit this past weekend. Spoke to a well-placed source regarding the Sooners' feelings on their three-star QB commit, and that source told me, "He's such a smart kid and a student of the game. He'll be awesome to have in the quarterback room for [OU]." The consensus is that Zurbrugg has the drive and the athletic potential to exceed the expectations that come with a three-star designation. He'll also be on campus next month, so much like Michael Hawkins, he'll get a jump start on learning the offense and Seth Littrell's playbook. I'll have a one-on-one with Zurbrugg regarding the OV tonight or tomorrow.



— Here's a bonus nugget: I am told Brent Venables will be making a trip to Katy this week. So do with that what you will.