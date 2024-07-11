ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 4-Piece Nuggets: Intel on several top 2026 targets, plus a new FutureCast

You all have begun to clamor for 2026 recruiting intel as the Sooners begin to wrap up their 2025 class, so I am here to oblige you. Let's begin with Midlothian (Texas) offensive guard Noah Best, a prospect whom Brandon and I have already FutureCasted to Oklahoma. An Owasso native, Best really blew up on the camp circuit this summer and picked up a number of high-end P4 offers, but there's a reason we like OU here. As noted in a previous update, Best is not originally a Lone Star State kid. He grew up in Owasso as a Sooner fan, and the offer from OU at camp last month meant a lot to Best. We'll continue to monitor this one closely, as there's reason to believe he could be an early cornerstone of the Sooners' 2026 recruiting class. And Best was excellent at camp; the offer from Bedenbaugh was more than earned. He's got a powerful base, good upper-body strength and very quick feet. His ceiling as a guard is immensely high.

In his own words...

“It was big, because I’ve watched [OU] ever since probably fifth or sixth grade. Especially Baker Mayfield; I was a big fan of him. They took us through all their facilities; it all was nice, and my mom really liked it. [Bedenbaugh] is, like, the best coach in the country. It’s big because I’ll really be able to develop under him. I don’t know how long it would take for me to start or get to play, but just being there with him — learning and developing with him — is great overall.”

