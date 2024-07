You all have begun to clamor for 2026 recruiting intel as the Sooners begin to wrap up their 2025 class, so I am here to oblige you. Let's begin with Midlothian (Texas) offensive guard Noah Best, a prospect whom Brandon and I have already FutureCasted to Oklahoma. An Owasso native, Best really blew up on the camp circuit this summer and picked up a number of high-end P4 offers, but there's a reason we like OU here. As noted in a previous update, Best is not originally a Lone Star State kid. He grew up in Owasso as a Sooner fan, and the offer from OU at camp last month meant a lot to Best. We'll continue to monitor this one closely, as there's reason to believe he could be an early cornerstone of the Sooners' 2026 recruiting class. And Best wasat camp; the offer from Bedenbaugh was more than earned. He's got a powerful base, good upper-body strength and very quick feet. His ceiling as a guard is immensely high.In his own words...This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.