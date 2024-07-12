Parker Thune
Campus Legend
Gold Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 2,843
-
- 49,527
-
- 113
Intel abounds on 2026 recruits for the second consecutive day; let's begin with one of my favorite Lone Star State prospects in the '26 class. Felix Ojo is coming back to Oklahoma for the Sooners Under the Stars event on July 25, and it'll be his third visit to OU this calendar year. He grew up pulling for Texas and Oregon, but Oklahoma was one of his earlier offers and Bill Bedenbaugh has made him a heavy priority. He'll head up to Michigan on the 27th to check in with Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, but that's his only other end-of-summer visit that's set in stone. I don't think it's a stretch to say that OU paces the field in his recruitment, but the question will be whether the Sooners can hold the line against what is already a cumbersome list of suitors. Ojo has 29 offers to date, and I expect he'll sit north of 40 when all is said and done.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.