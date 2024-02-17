4-Piece Nuggets: Dead period updates on several OU targets

Parker Thune
— Four-star CB Cobey Sellers released his top six schools today, and tells me that he currently doesn’t have any set-in-stone visit plans for spring ball. That’s a good sign for Oklahoma, as the longer this recruitment drags out, the longer the other five finalists have to close the Sooners’ lead. The absence of any concrete visit plans bodes well for the status quo in any recruitment, and the status quo favors OU. I like my FutureCast here, and the expectation within the Switzer Center is still that the Sooners will get Sellers on board relatively soon. There’s a general consensus among sources that the spring game is a ballpark timeline.
— I mentioned in an update last month that Alabama could be a major player for Christian Jones depending on the composition of Kalen DeBoer’s new staff. Former Washington assistant William Inge was one of the staffers that made the move from Seattle to Tuscaloosa, and Jones’ strongest relationship is with Inge. We haven’t seen a Bama offer go out yet, but if that offer does come, I expect the Crimson Tide to jump to the front of the pack pretty immediately. Don’t get it twisted: the Sooners are in good shape, but there’s work to be done.
— Officially faded my FutureCast to Oklahoma for Gus Cordova, which is a bit overdue. I don’t see things heating back up between him and Oklahoma, especially given the off-field circumstances at Lake Travis that have made waves nationally. OU was kind of always the dream for Cordova, but the Sooners weren’t ready to take his commitment last fall and the plan had been for him to take a few more visits and commit this summer. Initially, the Sooners had remained in touch with him even after the locker-room fiasco in which Cordova was a prominent character, but it seems they eventually decided it wasn’t worth the PR scrutiny. It hasn’t stopped him from racking up 40 total scholarship offers… but Oklahoma appears content to let another school deal with the inevitable blow-back that will come with Cordova’s pledge.
— I mentioned Amarion Jackson in a note last week as a potential offer guy for Oklahoma down the line, and he’s now earned an invite to the Sooners’ Future Freaks event on March 9. Also in attendance will be Lawton (Okla.) MacArthur WR Joshua Rushing. Both of these wideouts could be early pledges to OU if they end up earning offers, as both of them grew up rooting for the Sooners. The question is whether Emmett Jones will pull the trigger on one or both, as he’s already in great standing with several 2026 wideouts (including Legend Bey, Mason James and Brock Boyd). That said, Jones has shown a willingness to err on the side of offering too many prospects as opposed to too few. So these are two names that I would file away, and whose recruitments we’ll likely revisit next month after they visit.