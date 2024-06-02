4-Piece Nuggets: Camp-season notes on several targets for the Oklahoma staff

Let's kick things off with four-star 2026 WR Brock Boyd, who was one of the hottest names on the camp circuit at SMU and TCU this weekend. He picked up almost a dozen new offers this weekend and is quickly approaching 30 FBS scholarships. Oklahoma was one of the very first programs to get involved with Boyd, as Emmett Jones coached his older brother Brady at Texas Tech. And if I recall correctly, Boyd might have been the very first 2026 offer at WR for Jones. The intel continues to suggest two things here: 1) Boyd's first choice would be Oklahoma at this time, and 2) Jones and the Sooners really aren't pushing all that hard right now. The reason? Boyd's production was modest during his sophomore season at Southlake Carroll, as he took a backseat in the passing attack to future Oklahoma wideout. I'm told that is part of the justification for the slow play on Oklahoma's part. The Sooners want to see a bit more production from Boyd as a junior before they really ramp up on him, especially because OU is already in good position with so many talented '26 wideouts. We'll see how this one evolves, but I wouldn't project Boyd into the class for the time being.In stark contrast, I am starting to feel pretty good about Oklahoma's chances to land three-star 2026 offensive lineman Pupungatoa Katoa. I've gotten the opportunity to see him on several occasions this spring, and he measured in at 6-foot-3 and 369 pounds at SMU's camp on Friday. A source on the OU side tells me that Bill Bedenbaugh is already pretty infatuated with Katoa, and sees him as a player with elite potential at offensive guard. The Sooners have made him feel the love and he'll be back up to Norman soon; I believe Katoa told me June 8 is his OU camp date. Though Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and several other top programs are involved, I think this is an OU/SMU battle for the moment. It's just one man's read, but Katoa doesn't strike me as the type of kid that's going to go too terribly far from home. Oklahoma's proximity to DFW and Bedenbaugh's reputation as a developer could help the Sooners land an early pledge for Katoa if they can sustain the momentum in this recruitment.I think we could see a little bit of a reverseeffect with Felix Ojo. If you'll recall, Livingstone was waiting on the OU offer for the longest time, but the Sooners dragged their collective feet and never pulled the trigger on the blue-chip 2024 wideout. He ended up signing with Texas. Meanwhile, Ojo, a three-star 2026 offensive tackle, has been waiting on an offer from the Longhorns. It hasn't come, and there's no immediate indication that it's coming. But Oklahoma has been after Ojo for several months, and he got up to campus this spring for his very first OU visit. He said the experience impressed him, but he's particularly drawn to what Bill Bedenbaugh has done withandin recent years."OU stood out a lot," said Ojo. "Nice town, nice campus. Education's great over there. [Bedenbaugh] develops. That's not his first first-rounder, so it shows that he develops multiple first-round draft picks and develops offensive linemen."OU and Alabama feel like the two schools best positioned for Ojo early in the process here. As I've stated before, Bedenbaugh would like to do most of his recruiting damage in the state of Texas moving forward. The board can and will change over time, but I think Ojo andare two guys that probably aren't slipping from the top of OU's 2026 tackle board.Brandon has spoken with Makhi Williams-Lee and will be able to shed more light on the situation with the Sooners' newest 2025 DL offer. However, in the meantime, I'll chime in and add what I've been told from the Oklahoma side. It's as simple as this: the offer to Williams-Lee is by no means indicative of diminished confidence withoror. Keep in mind that Oklahoma already has fifteen commits in the 2025 cycle, and the program has only used one OV for a 2025 prospect (on April 19-21). The Sooners can afford to be a little bit more liberal in their use of official visits this month, because they already know that a solid 60 percent of their class is accounted for.