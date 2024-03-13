4-Piece Nuggets: A pair of WR notes and a pair of OL notes

Parker Thune
Let’s start off with Mason James, who was at Oklahoma on Saturday before making his way to Dallas for the UA Next camp on Sunday. He’s been a regular on OU’s campus over the last several months, and Emmett Jones gave him his first offer last fall. I have a FutureCast logged for the Sooners and feel pretty solid about that prediction.
“Really good family environment up there; I think they’re building something really nice,” said James of Oklahoma. “I feel like me and Emmett’s bond has gotten pretty strong. He came up to my school not too long ago, and we had a good talk there. And when I went up to my Future Freaks visit, I had a good talk with Coach Venables. So I feel like it’s starting to get stronger as I keep talking to them.”
James has become a nationally coveted prospect since the calendar flipped to 2024, as he’s added offers from Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and several others. He plans to take as many visits as he can throughout the spring and summer, but has previously mentioned to me that he’d like to commit sometime this fall.
“I’m still making my schedule right now,” James told me. “I’m trying to plan to [see] most of the schools that have offered me as coaches send me their schedule. [Looking for] a school that I can get on the field early, and a school that cares about your life after college.”
James’ tape is wondrous, and worth a watch on his Rivals profile page if you haven’t seen it already. Dominant Z receivers are very “in” across college football over the last several years, and James fits that bill. If you want an OU comp, he’s got a little Marvin Mims to his game, but I also see a lot of Charleston Rambo in the way he plays. I expect that he’ll be a four-star and may perhaps make an appearance in the inaugural 2026 Rivals250 later this month.
Gun to my head, I would still say Emmanuel Choice is the most likely to end up in Oklahoma’s class as the fourth wideout, and sources in the Switzer Center seem to lean in that direction as well. But Emmett Jones has given himself options, as Choice, Cooper Perry, Caleb Cunningham and Quincy Porter are all set to OV with Oklahoma in June. Caught up with Choice on Sunday in Dallas and over the course of our conversation, it became clear that he’s got a high comfort level at OU.
“It’s been getting stronger,” he said of his bond with Jones. “He keeps it real with me, and like I said, a coach I can trust. So that’s why I picked [Oklahoma] to take an OV to.”
Among his five official visit destinations, Oklahoma is only one of two schools that he’s previously visited (TCU is the other). He’ll be making his first-ever trips to USC, Nebraska and Missouri. I’m keeping an eye on the Tigers here because of their ability to make offers that are hard to refuse, but OU seems to be in the best spot relationally here.
The first thing I will say about Toa Katoa is that he’s listed at 6-foot-5, but there’s not a chance on God’s green earth that he’s actually 6-foot-5. I would peg him in the 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3 range, but that said, he’s absolutely in the neighborhood of his listed 380 pounds. He’s a tough body to move on the interior, as he plays with a low center of gravity and anchors well. He was on campus at Oklahoma this past Saturday before participating in the UA camp, and it was just his second college visit ever. TCU is the only other school he’s seen in person.
“Everything I heard, I liked it,” Katoa said of his time at Oklahoma. “The facility was good and everything. If you go to the NFL early, you can come back and continue your scholarship and get your degree up there. It’s a good relationship [with Bill Bedenbaugh], even though we can’t really talk or anything. When I went yesterday to the visit, me and him had a good relationship.”
It remains to be seen whether Oklahoma will make Katoa a priority in the 2026 class, as Bedenbaugh is still actively evaluating and offering. But I get the sense that one way or another, Katoa isn’t the type of kid that’s going to go too terribly far from home.
You ready for a curveball? There’s one particular player that helped spur Felix Ojo’s affinity for Oklahoma, and if I gave you a hundred guesses, you probably wouldn’t land on it.
“I grew up watching OU,” said Ojo, “and watching Hangtime — you know Hangtime, the YouTuber?”
Yep… dead serious. Michael Turk.
Ojo picked up an offer from Oklahoma over the weekend while on his very first visit to Norman, and though he didn’t necessarily grow up a diehard OU fan (he also cited Oregon and Michigan as two of his other favorite schools as a child), he does have some background for everything that Oklahoma can offer to an offensive lineman like him.
“I feel like the campus and the facilities really stood out a lot,” said Ojo. “OU has by far the biggest campus [I’ve seen], and the facilities are way better than all the facilities I’ve seen.”
But obviously, for any offensive tackle, the main reason to take Oklahoma seriously is the presence of Bill Bedenbaugh. Ojo is a prospect I like a lot, as he’s a legit 6-foot-7 and owns the prototypical frame for a left tackle. I get the sense he’ll end up being one of the guys that Oklahoma prioritizes in the 2026 class; he’s got every physical trait that you could want in a star lineman, and his film — albeit impressive — shows plenty of room for technical improvement with proper coaching. Ojo knows he can get that type of coaching from Bedenbaugh.
“So far, after talking to him and being around him, I like how genuine he is as a person,” Ojo said of the Sooners’ revered offensive line czar. “You can tell the relationships he’s trying to build with players aren’t fake. And he’s straight up with you. He’s not one of those fake coaches who will lie to you and stuff. And he’s one of those coaches where you know, like, if I commit there, he’ll be there for years. He’s got a pretty stable spot at OU right now.”
It’s early, but I’d at least be willing to bet right now that Oklahoma ends up one of the finalists for Ojo. He’s one that I’ll be watching closely in the DFW area.