ADVERTISEMENT

Football Update on the kicking competition

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
2,995
51,177
113
Spoke to a couple of sources this morning and wanted to pass along what I’ve been told about the competition between Tyler Keltner, Zach Schmit and Liam Evans. Obviously, Brent Venables had named Keltner the frontrunner prior to camp, but when asked for an update Tuesday, he merely offered the following…

“Good, it’s good. Real good… A real battle at kicker.”

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gmoneypimp9 and Connordavis4311
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jesse Crittenden
  • Sticky

Football Quick Practice Notes (Tuesday 11:30 a.m.)

Replies
35
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
probably_not
P
ou7time

Kicking Game (Parker/Brandon)

Replies
8
Views
785
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
radoug
radoug
Parker Thune

Football A couple more injury notes (Wed 2:05pm)

Replies
38
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
foopuhh
F
JeffSaintPatrick

Cale Gundy on QB position at OU

Replies
74
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
The Half Yard
T
RogueSooner3

Fall Camp

Replies
46
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Bo_Bowman
Bo_Bowman
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back