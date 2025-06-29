Recruiting Sunday Sermon: On the state of recruiting...

Parker Thune

Parker Thune

Campus Legend
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2023
5,300
78,065
113
As we prepare to make the full transition to the On3 network on Tuesday, there are changes coming to the weekly content lineup that I believe you as members will enjoy. One of the new features with which I'm experimenting is a weekly recruiting editorial, designed to bring members up to speed on what has occurred throughout the week — and shed some light on the behind-the-scenes realities of those occurrences. I'll offer some of my own thoughts, I'll preview what lies ahead, and I'll also likely incorporate a Q&A section into future columns. But as this week has brought both triumph and defeat for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail, I do believe it's well worth my time to address all of the relevant storylines and opinions surrounding Oklahoma recruiting in one fell swoop. So here we go...

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: jbi1515, Skipador24, abrady59 and 73 others
Parker Thune said:
As we prepare to make the full transition to the On3 network on Tuesday, there are changes coming to the weekly content lineup that I believe you as members will enjoy. One of the new features with which I'm experimenting is a weekly recruiting editorial, designed to bring members up to speed on what has occurred throughout the week — and shed some light on the behind-the-scenes realities of those occurrences. I'll offer some of my own thoughts, I'll preview what lies ahead, and I'll also likely incorporate a Q&A section into future columns. But as this week has brought both triumph and defeat for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail, I do believe it's well worth my time to address all of the relevant storylines and opinions surrounding Oklahoma recruiting in one fell swoop. So here we go...

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: jbi1515, Jay_dash21, SixOkay and 17 others
Parker Thune said:
As we prepare to make the full transition to the On3 network on Tuesday, there are changes coming to the weekly content lineup that I believe you as members will enjoy. One of the new features with which I'm experimenting is a weekly recruiting editorial, designed to bring members up to speed on what has occurred throughout the week — and shed some light on the behind-the-scenes realities of those occurrences. I'll offer some of my own thoughts, I'll preview what lies ahead, and I'll also likely incorporate a Q&A section into future columns. But as this week has brought both triumph and defeat for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail, I do believe it's well worth my time to address all of the relevant storylines and opinions surrounding Oklahoma recruiting in one fell swoop. So here we go...

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: rcowherd and Whitesoxfan2005
Parker Thune said:
As we prepare to make the full transition to the On3 network on Tuesday, there are changes coming to the weekly content lineup that I believe you as members will enjoy. One of the new features with which I'm experimenting is a weekly recruiting editorial, designed to bring members up to speed on what has occurred throughout the week — and shed some light on the behind-the-scenes realities of those occurrences. I'll offer some of my own thoughts, I'll preview what lies ahead, and I'll also likely incorporate a Q&A section into future columns. But as this week has brought both triumph and defeat for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail, I do believe it's well worth my time to address all of the relevant storylines and opinions surrounding Oklahoma recruiting in one fell swoop. So here we go...

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: coachmalog and chonkychuck
Parker Thune said:
As we prepare to make the full transition to the On3 network on Tuesday, there are changes coming to the weekly content lineup that I believe you as members will enjoy. One of the new features with which I'm experimenting is a weekly recruiting editorial, designed to bring members up to speed on what has occurred throughout the week — and shed some light on the behind-the-scenes realities of those occurrences. I'll offer some of my own thoughts, I'll preview what lies ahead, and I'll also likely incorporate a Q&A section into future columns. But as this week has brought both triumph and defeat for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail, I do believe it's well worth my time to address all of the relevant storylines and opinions surrounding Oklahoma recruiting in one fell swoop. So here we go...

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: T-Gib and zeeshan1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Where things are trending with LOTS of the ChampU BBQ visitors | Surprise 2027 visitor? | MORE

Replies
41
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
Jsums81
Jsums81
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: New batch of recruiting notes from Sooners' big OV weekend | Notes on upcoming official visitors | More ( Early Tuesday Morning 2:25 AM)

Replies
22
Views
4K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
boomer3150
B
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Quick Rivals250 visit addition for ChampU BBQ on June 20

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
cjsooner
C
Parker Thune
  • Sticky

Recruiting On Josiah Jefferson... (FUN!)

Replies
58
Views
5K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
MStrasner57
MStrasner57
Brandon Drumm

Recruiting DrummBeat: Some more potential good news coming down the line? Can OU close on another 2026 Rivals250 target

Replies
16
Views
3K
The Lindsey Street Insider Board
OUGenius
OUGenius

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back