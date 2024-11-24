Zach Libby
- Apr 10, 2022
Recruits are sharing their thoughts with OUInsider on Saturday's 24-3 win. This article will have rolling updates as more reactions come in.
2025 Commits
Safety Omarion Robinson, Rivals100 - "Thought it was a great atmosphere, it's not a upset to us, its just a upset to everybody else we expected to win!"
WR Elijah Thomas, Rivals250 - "Oklahoma football is a God fearing program. If you put your trust in God you’ll always prevail and that’s just what we did against Bama."
Safety Marcus Wimberly, four-star - "THIS is OU football! THIS is what the Sooners live for!"
CB Courtland Guillory, four-star - "It was amazing. It was great seeing my future teammates dominate a top contender especially after facing the adversity that we have faced this season."
IOL Owen Hollenbeck, three-star - "Oklahoma definitely played the best I’ve seen all season. They came together as a program and a team. It was a super exciting game, offensive line was truly outstanding last night compared to the rest of the season, defense was on point all night, and overall the best I’ve seen the fans supporting the team all year. Vibes were an all time high and it definitely proves the years to come are going to be looking good for the Oklahoma program."
2026 Commits
RB Jonathan Hatton, Rivals100 - "It was a huge win for the program and it just shows what they will be capable of when they get healthy. They were playing for each other."
TE Ryder Mix, three-star - "It was a awesome win, shows what we can do. When everything is put together, we are completely unstoppable."
2026 Targets
IOL Grant Wise, Rivals250 - "Watched the entire game and loved seeing Oklahomas seniors win their last game in the Palace."
Safety Daijon Gaines, four-star - "It was a crazy win! The crowd and fan involvement was a key contributor. I’ve never seen anything like it! The atmosphere was one like no other."
Safety Isaiah Williams, four-star - "Great team win against a great team. Overall everybody did there part."
WR Aljour Miles, four-star - "I left the game thinking this program and atmosphere is definitely something I want to be a part of."
OT Gene Riordan, three-star - "What a fantastic game, it was the highlight of my weekend. The attitude that the Sooners came out with to protect The Palace was awesome. They played lights out on both sides of the ball. With all the adversity they have had this season, seeing them come together and play as a unit shows the strong culture present at OU."
Safety Kaden Gebhardt, three-star - "The defense played light out!"
IOL Will Conroy, three-star - "I loved watching that game they are a very good time when they are clicking I loved it."
WR Jaborree Riggins, three-star - "OU’s win over Alabama was electric and crazy It wasn’t just a statement it was proof that this team can hang with anyone The energy, the execution, and the fight were next level. This is the kind of momentum that makes championship dreams real."
CB Rodarion Jones, three-star - “Definitely a great win. They shocked the world last night. OU is trending in the right direction. You love to see it."
CB Kyshawn Robinson, three-star - "The win over Bama was quite a surprise for many, but I'm a strong believer in whatever you put in is what you’re going to get out of it and this year's OU team has been stacking days and it’s showing!! #GoSooners"
ATH Dameon Crowe, three-star - "OU was locked in last night."
OT Evan Goodwin, three-star - "Was watching from home and texting family that were there. They are season ticket holders and they stormed the field. Crazy night, for sure. The win reminded me of my team. You believe in each other, grind out the work and take it one play at a time. OU showed they have it. It's all there and they can win against anyone. Just keep working and doing your job. Specifically, you could see when the online got it going. They were moving bodies and making lanes for the run. Just dominating the line. Just fun to watch."
CB CJ Lavender, three-star - "Not shocking, them OU boys was hungry. They made the adjustments and got the job done! #Boomer"
EDGE Hudson Woods, NR - "OU really shocked me and I think they shocked everyone else too. They played some lights out defense and made a lot of great plays. Glad they could come out with that big win in their last home game."
IOL Pulelei'ite Primus, NR - “It was amazing. They went out there and proved everyone wrong. I know that feels grea. What the nay sayers going (to) say now?!”
WR Jayden Warren, NR - "Definitely an exciting win for OU! They showed up, played football and earned the win! Sooner football at its finest! Executed the game plan from start to finish!"
WR Delvin Cook, NR - "Great win for the Sooners, can’t wait to see them finish strong."
OT Vincent Johnson, NR - "I think it saw a lot about the program and how good the coaching is at OU, it’s a great thing to beat a team the caliber that Alabama is headed into the right direction."
RB Samaritan Cunningham, NR - "It was a great hard fighting game yall executed the game plan."
2027 Commits
EDGE Zane Rowe, Rivals100 - "The atmosphere was insane, and when everyone stormed the field, you could really see and feel the OU culture after a huge win like that. 'Bama who'…."
2027 Targets
Safety JayQuan Snell, Rivals100 - "OU’s win over Alabama was massive. It showed the grit and determination this team brings to every game. Beating a powerhouse like Bama isn’t just a statement; it’s a reminder that OU belongs in the conversation with the best teams in the country. The players stepped up, executed the game plan, and delivered when it mattered most."
WR Antayvious Ellis, Rivals100 - "OU has faced lots of Challenges and pressure through the season but they didn’t let the adversity get to them . There’s a famous saying 'Pressure makes diamonds' and that’s what happen in the OU vs Alabama game. OU has definitely shown me a lot about their program and what Coach Venables is building there."
DL George Toia, Rivals100 - "What a crazy game boomersooner baby!!
EDGE Krew Jones, Rivals100 - "Huge win for the Sooners! Definitely something positive to build on."
Safety Kennedy Green, NR - "As we all saw, Alabama had a tough night, and Oklahoma took full advantage of it. In college football, anything can happen, and any team can pull off an upset on any given Saturday. Congratulations to Oklahoma on the win."
IOL Peyton Miller, NR - "I thought it was crazy. I wasn’t at the game but I was watching it. I think that was a crucial win for Oklahoma. It really looked like they played as a team and it surely showed. I thought it was crazy when all the fans had stormed the field it really showed that the fans are bought in on their team."
