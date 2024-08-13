ADVERTISEMENT

Football Quick Practice Notes (Tuesday 11:30 a.m.)

Jesse Crittenden

Jesse Crittenden

Beat Reporter/Editor
Staff
Apr 25, 2023
It was another quick 20-minute session, and half of it included pre-practice stretching. There wasn't a ton to gleam, but here's a few of the highlights.

INJURY UPDATES

Dasan McCullough is still not dressed out. He was wearing a boot and riding a scooter.

Andrel Anthony and Jalil Farooq were dressed out and fully practicing. I'll talk more about Anthony in a second.

Gentry Williams was the key name to monitor here. There's been a lot of buzz about his shoulder and whether or not he's healthy. But he was fully dressed and going through practice. That's an incredibly encouraging sign for the junior cornerback.

Troy Everett was dressed and practicing. That was definitely a surprise and a HUGELY encouraging sign for his progress.

KICKING GAME

Outside of stretches, the other significant portion of open practice involved the Sooners going through special teams.

Tyler Keltner was the apparent first-string kicker and was first up during field-goal reps. Liam Evans followed him, with Zach Schmit going third. Both Keltner and Schmit nailed field goals from about 55 yards out.

— At punt returner, it was Andrel Anthony and Zion Ragins taking the first reps (Chapman McKown and Jacob Jordan were behind him). Anthony's involvement at punt returner is both a really encouraging sign for his health and also an interesting thing to note regarding his potential involvement in special teams.

OTHER NOTES

Peyton Bowen broke the team down after the pre-practice stretching. That privilege is almost always reserved for starters and team veterans (it was Ethan Downs who did the honors in last week's open practice). Stating the obvious here, but Bowen is going to play A LOT.

— The O-line was working in two groups and there didn't seem to be much to read in terms of the depth chart or order of the players. But the one player who caught my eye was Eddy Pierre-Louis. He doesn't look like a freshman at all. Side note, Bill Bedenbaugh went at him pretty hard during an individual rep and made him do it over, then praised him the second time through.

These are the very quick notes I have time to put out before we head back over for availability with Brent Venables and a few players. I will update later tonight if there's worthy information I've missed on my first quick glance at my notes.
 
