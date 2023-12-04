Notes on two portal cornerbacks (Mon 11:50am)

Parker Thune
Not hard to put two and two together here, but the Clemson connection isn’t the only reason Oklahoma is optimistic about their chances with Pride. His relationship with Jay Valai dates back to Valai’s stint at Alabama, and I’m told the Sooners’ cornerbacks coach very nearly got Pride to commit to the Crimson Tide back in the 2022 cycle.
With that said, I’m also told Valai is in California today meeting with San Diego State transfer CB Dezjhon Malone, so it’s not Pride or bust here.